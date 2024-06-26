Nobel laureates warn against Trump's economic policies

16 Nobel Prize winners in economics signed a letter warning against Trump's economic policies. Economists believe that the situation in the United States and the global economy will worsen if Trump spends another four years in the Oval Office. This is reported by the AP, reports UNN.

Details

According to Nobel laureates, Joe Biden's economic direction is "much better" than Trump's.

"We believe that a new term with Trump will have a negative impact on the US economic position in the world and a destabilizing impact on the US domestic economy," they write.

The letter was signed by economists such as Joseph Stiglitz and Angus Deaton.

