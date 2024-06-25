ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The Trump campaign promises that if he is re-elected, the end of the war in Ukraine will be a priority for the United States

Kyiv

If Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, his top priority will be to negotiate an early end to the Russian-Ukrainian war, with European countries making a greater contribution to maintaining security in the region and strengthening aid to Ukraine.

The Trump campaign promises that if he is re-elected, the end of the war in Ukraine will be a priority for the United States

If he wins the US presidential election, the priority for Donald Trump will be the speedy end of the war between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated in the election headquarters of Donald Trump at the request of Voice of America, reports UNN.

Details 

At the same time, Trump emphasizes that European countries should make a greater contribution to maintaining security in the region and strengthen assistance to Ukraine.

President Trump has repeatedly stated that the main priority of his second term will be to agree as soon as possible to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. President Trump believes that European countries should pay a larger share of the costs associated with the conflict, because the United States paid much more, which is unfair to our taxpayers

- said communications director of the Trump campaign headquarters Stephen Cheng.

The headquarters of the former US president stressed that Trump "will do everything necessary to restore peace and restore American power and deterrence on the world stage."

He's the only person who can do it. The war between Russia and Ukraine would never have taken place if Donald J. Trump had been the first. Trump was president

- says the answer.

Context

Earlier, the media reported that advisers to former US President Donald Trump presented him with their proposals to end the war in Ukraine, which provides for encouraging Ukraine and Russia to start peace talks as soon as possible

In particular, it is assumed that the United States should warn Ukraine that it will continue to supply military assistance only if Kiev agrees to start negotiations.

At the same time, the United States will warn Moscow that its refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Ukraine by the United States.

In addition, an additional incentive for the Russian Federation to participate in the negotiations could be the US promise to postpone Ukraine's membership in NATO for a long period.

The plan was developed by retired lieutenant generals Keith Kellogg and Fred Flitz. Kellogg and Fleitz served as chief of staff at the National Security Council during Trump's 2017-2021 presidency, and now hold senior positions at the Trump-friendly think tank America First Policy Institute.

The United States should officially advocate a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The United States will continue to arm Ukraine and modify its defenses to ensure that Russia does not advance further and attack again after a cease-fire or peace agreement. However, future US military assistance will require Ukraine to participate in peace talks with the Russian Federation

- it is stated in the plan of the America First Policy Institute Center to end the war. 

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine will work with the administration of Donald Trumpif he wins the US presidential election. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

