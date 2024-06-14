Trump visits Congress: criticized $60 billion Ukraine aid bill

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 46592 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141205 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232976 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169758 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162695 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147281 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216569 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112866 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203230 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 51214 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 33077 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 45134 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105604 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101150 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232976 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216569 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203230 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216761 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101148 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105604 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157248 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156080 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159910 views
Trump visits Congress: criticized $60 billion Ukraine aid bill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50705 views

Donald Trump criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, suggested replacing the income tax with tariffs and called on Republicans for unity during his visit to Capitol Hill.

Donald Trump criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine and proposed raising tariffs to replace the U.S. income tax during a visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

According to U.S. lawmakers, Trump in particular criticized the $60 billion aid package for Ukraine that was recently passed with Republican support.

"He's like, if Ukraine wins, what's the benefit?" - Republican Party spokesman Don Bacon told reporters.

Trump has also floated the idea of cutting the U.S. income tax and replacing it with tariffs, Representatives Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Green said.

Participants said he shook hands with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell despite their cold relationship and urged hard-line supporter Green to "be civil" with House Speaker Mike Johnson after her failed attempt to oust him.

"There is tremendous unity in the Republican Party," Trump said after the Senate meeting.

Lawmakers said Trump also advised House Republicans not to push for a national ban on abortion and urged them to abandon intraparty bickering that undermines their effectiveness.

Trump also urged lawmakers to cut taxes on tip income.

Supplement

In separate meetings with Republicans in the House and Senate, Trump has sought to smooth over differences ahead of the Nov. 5 election, in which his party could gain control of the White House and both houses of Congress, the publication points out.

Thursday's visit was his first public appearance on Capitol Hill since Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and Democrats said he was not welcome here.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising