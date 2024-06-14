Trump visits Congress: criticized $60 billion Ukraine aid bill

Donald Trump criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine and proposed raising tariffs to replace the U.S. income tax during a visit to Capitol Hill on Thursday, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

According to U.S. lawmakers, Trump in particular criticized the $60 billion aid package for Ukraine that was recently passed with Republican support.

"He's like, if Ukraine wins, what's the benefit?" - Republican Party spokesman Don Bacon told reporters.

Trump has also floated the idea of cutting the U.S. income tax and replacing it with tariffs, Representatives Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Green said.

Participants said he shook hands with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell despite their cold relationship and urged hard-line supporter Green to "be civil" with House Speaker Mike Johnson after her failed attempt to oust him.

"There is tremendous unity in the Republican Party," Trump said after the Senate meeting.

Lawmakers said Trump also advised House Republicans not to push for a national ban on abortion and urged them to abandon intraparty bickering that undermines their effectiveness.

Trump also urged lawmakers to cut taxes on tip income.

In separate meetings with Republicans in the House and Senate, Trump has sought to smooth over differences ahead of the Nov. 5 election, in which his party could gain control of the White House and both houses of Congress, the publication points out.

Thursday's visit was his first public appearance on Capitol Hill since Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and Democrats said he was not welcome here.