"Does he really want to be a loser president?": Zelensky on Trump's statements about the end of the war

If US presidential candidate Donald Trump really plans to end the war in Ukraine with concessions if he wins the election, then the question arises whether he really wants to be a loser president later . This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview for the Guardian, the correspondent of UNN reports .

I wanted to talk to him (Trump – Ed.) frankly. I wanted him to come and see the war, and then talk. I didn't think it would have been more necessary for him to understand the situation more deeply. He knows Putin as much as I understand from some statements. I think that knowing Putin is not communicating with him. And to see the result of what he brought to Ukraine, I think you will understand more what you are dealing with. This seems very important to me and that's why I wanted it so much. And then, if I had the opportunity to talk to him later and talk about how he sees everything. Then I would understand and this would be the starting point for me regarding the strategy - said Zelensky.

Zelensky commented on Trump's alleged "peace plan", which consists , according to The Washington Post , to cede the occupied territories.

This is a bad world and a question not only in the territories. Because there are no guarantees here, because Putin cannot be trusted and it will not work out that you start finding a compromise in the territories and it will all end. So it was, there was Crimea and Donbass and nothing ended Zelensky said.

Zelensky: peace agreement will be a "trap" , as Putin will violate any agreement

I don't quite understand, Does he really want to be a laser president later? Do you understand what can be? Imagine that, for example, President Trump and, for example, he decided to end the war at the expense of Ukraine, for example. Somehow, in the dialogue, there is confirmation from the Russian side, from Putin, that this is stop, everything. The Ukrainians will not put up with this, but he can tell you to say: Well, that's it, I don't give you any support, there are no weapons, there are no finances. Can negotiate with one of the partners and they will also stop Zelensky said.

He noted that of course, Ukraine without weapons, with its bare hands will not be able to fight with a multimillion-dollar Army.

Imagine for a second that Putin will move on after that. So what will this new US president be like for the whole world? Zelensky asked.

Zelensky noted that if Putin wins, the US president will look weak and it is not only about the personality, but also about the institutionality of the United States.

And then Putin will go further, realizing that the United States is no longer such a player. And then other reputable leaders of other countries will enter the arena. So much for the end of the fire and the beginning of what everyone is afraid to talk about. This is a real Third World War the president said.

