"Does he really want to be a loser president?": Zelensky on Trump's statements about the end of the war

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 64556 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138172 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143308 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236719 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171071 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163307 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147679 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218557 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112924 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205188 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 62538 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108784 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 44699 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104472 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 40115 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236719 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218557 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205188 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231304 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218544 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 120 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 10207 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104460 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108773 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158084 views
Actual
"Does he really want to be a loser president?": Zelensky on Trump's statements about the end of the war

"Does he really want to be a loser president?": Zelensky on Trump's statements about the end of the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65322 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that if Putin wins, the US president will look weak and we are talking not only about the personality, but also about the institutionality of the United States.

If US presidential candidate Donald Trump really plans to end the war in Ukraine with concessions if he wins the election, then the question arises whether he really wants to be a loser president later . This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview for the Guardian, the correspondent of UNN reports .

I wanted to talk to him (Trump – Ed.) frankly. I wanted him to come and see the war, and then talk. I didn't think it would have been more necessary for him to understand the situation more deeply. He knows Putin as much as I understand from some statements. I think that knowing Putin is not communicating with him. And to see the result of what he brought to Ukraine, I think you will understand more what you are dealing with. This seems very important to me and that's why I wanted it so much. And then, if I had the opportunity to talk to him later and talk about how he sees everything. Then I would understand and this would be the starting point for me regarding the strategy

 - said Zelensky.

Zelensky commented on Trump's alleged "peace plan", which consists , according to  The Washington Post , to cede the occupied territories.

This is a bad world and a question not only in the territories. Because there are no guarantees here, because Putin cannot be trusted and it will not work out that you start finding a compromise in the territories and it will all end. So it was, there was Crimea and Donbass and nothing ended

Zelensky said.

Zelensky: peace agreement will be a "trap" , as Putin will violate any agreement31.05.24, 13:50 • 19418 views

I don't quite understand, Does he really want to be a laser president later? Do you understand what can be? Imagine that, for example, President Trump and, for example, he decided to end the war at the expense of Ukraine, for example. Somehow, in the dialogue, there is confirmation from the Russian side, from Putin, that this is stop, everything. The Ukrainians will not put up with this, but he can tell you to say: Well, that's it, I don't give you any support, there are no weapons, there are no finances. Can negotiate with one of the partners and they will also stop

Zelensky said.

He noted that of course, Ukraine without weapons, with its bare hands will not be able to fight  with a multimillion-dollar Army.

Imagine for a second that Putin will move on after that. So what will this new US president be like for the whole world? 

Zelensky asked.

Zelensky noted that if Putin wins, the US president will look weak and it is not only about the personality, but also about the institutionality of the United States.

And then Putin will go further, realizing that the United States is no longer such a player. And then other reputable leaders of other countries will enter the arena. So much for the end of the fire and the beginning of what everyone is afraid to talk about. This is a real Third World War

the president said.

Elon Musk may become an adviser in the US government, if Trump wins the election – WSJ30.05.24, 14:14 • 22031 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising