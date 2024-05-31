Zelensky: peace agreement will be a "trap" , as Putin will violate any agreement

The Russian Federation will use any pause in combat operations to "strengthen its muscles" on the battlefield and sooner or later will strike again. This was stated by President Vladimir Zelensky in an interview with the Guardian, and added that negotiations with the Russian Federation are unrealistic. The peace agreement will be a" trap", as Putin will violate any agreement, reports UNN.

Zelensky said that negotiations with Russia are unrealistic. He said the peace agreement would be a "trap" because Putin would break any agreement and "cannot be believed.

According to Zelensky, Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as the West reacted poorly to his annexation of Crimea and seizure of part of eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Russia insists that Ukraine must accept new territorial realities. Zelensky said that Moscow will use any pause in combat operations to "strengthen its muscles on the battlefield" and sooner or later strike again.

According to him, the conflict in Ukraine is similar to the Second World War, but on a smaller scale because of the "ideology of Russian fascism.

Zelensky believes that Putin's brutal "methodology" was the same as in Nazi Germany. It included "mass executions, burials, and rapes.

According to him, Russian soldiers even used "the same routes" as Hitler's army to capture Kiev and dominate the country.

Zelensky said that if Russia had won in Ukraine, Putin would have sought to further change Europe's borders by attacking other countries.

This is a real Third World War. I don't think Putin is crazy. He's dangerous. It's much scarier. It won't stop Zelensky said.

Addition

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the arrangements for a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month are still far from meeting China's needs and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that"China will not participate in the peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month, as it does not meet its expectations, which include the participation of both Russia and Ukraine.