Zelensky: peace agreement will be a "trap" , as Putin will violate any agreement

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58008 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102888 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146014 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150423 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246632 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173304 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164709 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148220 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223782 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113023 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60832 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100119 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 30338 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40825 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33789 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246632 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223782 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210097 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235957 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222885 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 57991 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33767 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40811 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112147 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113096 views
Zelensky: peace agreement will be a "trap" , as Putin will violate any agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19419 views

Zelensky says a peace deal with Russia would be a "trap" because Putin would break any agreement and use any pause in the fighting to "strengthen his muscles" before striking again.

The Russian Federation will use any pause in combat operations to "strengthen its muscles" on the battlefield and sooner or later will strike again. This was stated by President Vladimir Zelensky in an interview with the Guardian, and added that negotiations with the Russian Federation are unrealistic. The peace agreement will be a" trap", as Putin will violate any agreement, reports UNN.

Zelensky said that negotiations with Russia are unrealistic. He said the peace agreement would be a "trap" because Putin would break any agreement and "cannot be believed.

According to Zelensky, Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as the West reacted poorly to his annexation of Crimea and seizure of part of eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Russia insists that Ukraine must accept new territorial realities. Zelensky said that Moscow will use any pause in combat operations to "strengthen its muscles on the battlefield" and sooner or later strike again.

According to him, the conflict in Ukraine is similar to the Second World War, but on a smaller scale because of the "ideology of Russian fascism.

Zelensky believes that Putin's brutal "methodology" was the same as in Nazi Germany. It included "mass executions, burials, and rapes.

According to him, Russian soldiers even used "the same routes" as Hitler's army to capture Kiev and dominate the country.

Zelensky said that if Russia had won in Ukraine, Putin would have sought to further change Europe's borders by attacking other countries.

This is a real Third World War. I don't think Putin is crazy. He's dangerous. It's much scarier. It won't stop

Zelensky said.

Addition

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the arrangements for a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month are still far from meeting China's needs and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that"China will not participate in the peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month, as it does not meet its expectations, which include the participation of both Russia and Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
switzerlandSwitzerland
europeEurope
krymCrimea
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising