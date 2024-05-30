Elon Musk may become an adviser in the US government, if Trump wins the election – WSJ

Якщо Дональд Трамп переможе на наступніх президентських виборах в США і повернеться в Білий дім на інший термін, Маск може стати радником магната. Далі йде Стаття з публікації на The Wall Street Journal.

Details

The economic growth of millionaire Elon Musk is well known in the world, but now the founder of Starlink and owner of X is aiming for a political career.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk discussed a possible role as an adviser to the leader of Tesla if the likely Republican candidate returns the White House.

According to the publication, Musk informed Trump about his current campaign of influence aimed at convincing influential people in the United States not to support Democratic President Joe Biden, who defeated Mr. Trump in the 2020 election and is running for a second term.

But the editorial notes that representatives of Mr. Trump and Elon Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The same applies to Biden's representatives.

Brian Hughes of the Trump campaign told The Wall Street Journal that only Mr. Trump will decide "what role a person plays in his presidency." Musk did not respond to reporters. However, the editorial office notes that Trump and Max met at the end of March in Montsorel, at the estate of millionaire investor Nelson Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida. We are also talking about the participation of leading figures in the American economy - at the meeting, Trump allegedly discussed with MAC his possible role: if Trump wins, the founder of Starlink could become an adviser to the White House.

Sources also said that Musk, along with billionaire Nelson Paltz, presented Trump with a project aimed at preventing episodes of election fraud, in which they intended to invest.

