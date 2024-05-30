Elon Musk may become an adviser in the US government, if Trump wins the election – WSJ

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Elon Musk may become an adviser in the US government, if Trump wins the election – WSJ

Elon Musk may become an adviser in the US government, if Trump wins the election – WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

Elon Musk may become an adviser to Donald Trump in the White House if the latter wins the next US presidential election, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Якщо Дональд Трамп переможе на наступніх президентських виборах в США і повернеться в Білий дім на інший термін, Маск може стати радником магната. Далі йде Стаття з публікації на The Wall Street Journal.

Details

The economic growth of millionaire Elon Musk is well known in the world, but now the founder of Starlink and owner of X is aiming for a political career.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk discussed a possible role as an adviser to the leader of Tesla if the likely Republican candidate returns the White House.

According to the publication, Musk informed Trump about his current campaign of influence aimed at convincing influential people in the United States not to support Democratic President Joe Biden, who defeated Mr. Trump in the 2020 election and is running for a second term.

But the editorial notes that representatives of Mr. Trump and Elon Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The same applies to Biden's representatives.

Brian Hughes of the Trump campaign told The Wall Street Journal that only Mr. Trump will decide "what role a person plays in his presidency." Musk did not respond to reporters. However, the editorial office notes that Trump and Max met at the end of March in Montsorel, at the estate of millionaire investor Nelson Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida. We are also talking about the participation of leading figures in the American economy - at the meeting, Trump allegedly discussed with MAC his possible role: if Trump wins, the founder of Starlink could become an adviser to the White House.

The only question is whether Russia will "take" Odesa: Musk issues another cynical statement about the war in Ukraine30.04.24, 20:35 • 37300 views

Sources also said that Musk, along with billionaire Nelson Paltz, presented Trump with a project aimed at preventing episodes of election fraud, in which they intended to invest.

recall

In New York, a court hearing has ended as part of the historic criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump, who is accused of falsifying financial statements in order to hide a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.

Starlink owner spends significant resources to combat Russian jamming attempts - Musk25.05.24, 11:35 • 21767 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
white-houseWhite House
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States
twitterTwitter
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

