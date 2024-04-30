The only question is whether Russia will "take" Odesa: Musk issues another cynical statement about the war in Ukraine

The American billionaire, founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, has issued another cynical statement about Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. According to him, the only question that remains is whether Russia will "take Odesa". He wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

In my opinion, the only question that remains is whether Russia will take Odesa/Odessa. Russia will definitely not rest until all the regions included in the Russian constitution (Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) are captured. This is their stated policy - Musk wrote.

Previously, Musk has already made cynical statements. For example, in late March, Musk wrote on social network X that Russia will seize more territory in Ukraine until it reaches the Dnipro River, and Odesa may fall if the war lasts long enough, so he recommends resolving the conflict through negotiations.