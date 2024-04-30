They have a deadline of May 9: occupants plan to launch offensive in the east and other areas - Steel Frontier spokesman

By May 9, the enemy plans to launch offensives in eastern Ukraine and in other areas. But the Defense Forces are ready for this. This was stated by Ivan Shevtsov, spokesman for the Stalevyi Kordon border guard detachment, on Novyny.LIVE, UNN reports.

You know that the enemy in the person of Putin loves certain deadlines. And now they have a deadline on May 9. They love such holidays. And it is by May 9 that the enemy plans to launch its offensive in eastern Ukraine and in other areas. But the Defense Forces are ready for this, as are the border guards, including - Shevtsov said.

He added that all enemy offensive attempts in any direction will be stopped.

"In Ukraine, there is a clear difference from the Russian troops. It is that the lives and health of our soldiers are more important to us than the 100 meters of land we give up. The enemy captures these territories with very heavy losses - 1 to 10. That is why it is more important for us to move to more favorable positions if possible to repel the enemy," Shevtsov said.

Recall

Russia intends to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region by May 9, but Ukrainian defenders expect to withstand and repel the enemy's attack.