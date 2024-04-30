ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
They have a deadline of May 9: occupants plan to launch offensive in the east and other areas - Steel Frontier spokesman

They have a deadline of May 9: occupants plan to launch offensive in the east and other areas - Steel Frontier spokesman

 • 83125 views

Russia plans to launch an offensive in eastern Ukraine and other territories by May 9, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are ready to stop all enemy attacks.

By May 9, the enemy plans to launch offensives in eastern Ukraine and in other areas. But the Defense Forces are ready for this. This was stated by Ivan Shevtsov, spokesman for the Stalevyi Kordon border guard detachment, on Novyny.LIVE, UNN reports.

You know that the enemy in the person of Putin loves certain deadlines. And now they have a deadline on May 9. They love such holidays. And it is by May 9 that the enemy plans to launch its offensive in eastern Ukraine and in other areas. But the Defense Forces are ready for this, as are the border guards, including

- Shevtsov said.

He added that all enemy offensive attempts in any direction will be stopped.

"In Ukraine, there is a clear difference from the Russian troops. It is that the lives and health of our soldiers are more important to us than the 100 meters of land we give up. The enemy captures these territories with very heavy losses - 1 to 10. That is why it is more important for us to move to more favorable positions if possible to repel the enemy," Shevtsov said.

Russia intends to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region by May 9, but Ukrainian defenders expect to withstand and repel the enemy's attack.

Antonina Tumanova

