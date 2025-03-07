The Netherlands will allocate 700 million euros for drones for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed the allocation of 700 million euros for drones for Ukraine. The country will also help strengthen air defense and develop the "Drone Line."
The Netherlands allocates 700 million euros for drones for Ukraine and will also help to more effectively counter Russian missile and drone attacks. This was reported by UNN referring to the page of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on the social network Facebook.
On Friday, March 7, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced a meeting with his colleague, Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans. According to the Ukrainian politician, the Netherlands is among the leaders in supporting Ukraine. "This support remains unchanged," Umerov added.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine noted that they also discussed the development of the "Drone Line" with their Dutch colleagues.
They separately discussed this important project, which helps scale modern combat experience. The Netherlands is ready to support it and facilitate its expansion
He also mentioned that strengthening air defense remains one of Ukraine's main priorities.
They discussed specific steps that will help Ukraine more effectively counter Russian missile and drone attacks
Rustem Umerov thanked Ruben Brekelmans and the entire team of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands for their clear position, quick decisions, and real assistance.
The Netherlands will allocate 3.5 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2026. 700 million euros from the new package will be directed towards the purchase of drones for the Ukrainian defense forces. According to the country's Prime Minister Dick Shuf, this amount will allow the Netherlands to maintain the current level of support. In addition, part of the funds may be used as early as 2025 if necessary.
