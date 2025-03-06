The British government has reached an agreement with a defense company for the production of strike drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The United Kingdom has signed a deal with the company "Anduril" for the supply of modern strike drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The contract worth £30 million includes the delivery of Altius 600m and 700m drones to combat Russian aggression in the Black Sea.
The UK government and the Anglo-American defense technology company "Anduril" have signed an agreement. From now on, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive more modern strike drones to combat Russian aggression in the Black Sea. This was reported by the UK government, writes UNN.
UK Defense Minister John Healey visited the company "Anduril", which supplies drones, in Washington, ahead of a meeting with his American counterpart Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon.
The agreement was reached after a meeting of world leaders in London last week, when the Prime Minister and allies agreed on the need to continue military support for Ukraine to provide it with the strongest possible position to achieve peace.
New contracts worth nearly £30 million, supported by the International Fund for Ukraine, involve the supply by "Anduril" of the latest Altius 600m and Altius 700m drones, known as "loitering munitions", which are designed to monitor the terrain before striking targets.
Note
Founded in California, "Anduril" continues to invest significant funds in the UK, has a substantial presence across the country, and plans to rapidly expand its operations in line with the government's commitments to ensure national security and provide high-skilled jobs.
Reminder
Recently, the Armed Forces launched a large-scale project "Drone Line", initiated by the President of Ukraine. The goal is to create a network of units that will receive modern equipment, resources, and specialists. Military personnel and civilian specialists can join the project.