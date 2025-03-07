New drone attack on Odesa, explosions are heard in the city
Kyiv • UNN
A new attack by enemy drones has been recorded in Odesa, explosions are heard. Air defense is operational.
Hostile drones are attacking Odesa again, explosions are heard in the city, reports UNN citing local media.
Odesa is currently under attack by drones. Strong explosions can be heard in the city. Air defense is operational
According to unofficial information, there have been hits. Currently, the city and regional authorities have not confirmed this data.
DTEK has suffered new attacks on facilities in the Poltava and Odesa regions07.03.25, 12:10 • 15431 view