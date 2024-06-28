After the US debate: Biden's age dominates global coverage

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

After the US debate: Biden's age dominates global coverage

Kyiv • UNN

Biden's shaky and incoherent performance during the first presidential debate in 2024 raised serious concerns about his age and and his ability to serve another term as President of the United States. Trump delivered his usual false attacks and boasts, but with energy and confidence.

After the US debate: Biden's age dominates global coverage

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met for the first time in four years. Age and ability was a major theme in the coverage after Thursday's first round, as one candidate is 81 years old and the other is 78. But experts also pointed out that of Trump's statements are not true. 

Written by UNN with reference to Reuters, Tagesspiegel and Axios.

Details

Joe Biden wants to be president of the United States for another four years, and Donald Trump wants to be president again. The day before, the two candidates for what is arguably the most important presidential post in the world had their first live TV match since 2016.

The first half of Thursday night's presidential debate did not dispel concerns about the age of incumbent President Joe Biden. Observers called Biden's performance shaky and intermittent.

"(Biden) is tired and exhausted," Tagesspiegel writes.

President Biden's responses during the first debate of the 2024 election were at times incoherent (...) allies immediately expressed serious concerns about the impact on his campaign against Donald Trump

- Axios website notes.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, attacked Biden with a series of often false attacks, but the Democratic candidate did not respond effectively to his opponent's numerous lies. Biden was often at a loss for words and became more confident only at the end.

Trump and Biden argue about Ukraine: "If I were president, putin would not have attacked Ukraine" - Trump28.06.24, 04:53 • 114616 views

"It was a disastrous evening for Biden. He could not keep up with Trump. It's hard to imagine that he will be able to rule the country for another four years," political adviser Jan Bremmer told Tagesspiegel.

The impression of President Biden's speech has stirred up his fellow Democrats.

 "Likely to exacerbate voter concerns that the 81-year-old president is too old to serve another four-year term," Reuters notes.

According to the news agency, one of Biden's largest donors, who did not wish to be named, criticized the president and called his speech "disqualifying." He is currently expecting a new round of calls for Biden to resign ahead of the party's national convention.

Debates in the United States: Trump supports state abortion law, Biden promises to restore federal law28.06.24, 04:34 • 25567 views

It is important to note that experts are also reluctant to talk about Trump's unequivocal success. The Republican has "persistently and pathologically lied" and done little to allay concerns about his fitness for office, says Asher Hildebrand, who teaches public policy at Duke University in North Carolina.

(Trump) delivered "his usual list of petty complaints and loud boasting. But he did so with energy and confidence

- Hildebrand says.

This was facilitated by CNN's inexplicable decision not to question or verify his lies, the expert added.

Context

The 90-minute televised confrontation on CNN took place much earlier than any modern presidential debate, more than four months before Election Day on November 5.

Both candidates spoke without a live audience, and their microphones were automatically turned off when it was not their turn to speak - both atypical rules put in place to avoid the chaos that derailed their first debate in 2020, when Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden.

The two men, who did not hide their mutual hostility, did not shake hands or recognize each other either before or after the debate.

But there were many more moments in which their animosity was evident. Each called the other the worst president in history; Biden called Trump a "loser" and a "whiner," and Trump called Biden a "disaster.

Trump: Ukraine will not win the war, they have are running out of people28.06.24, 06:02 • 123514 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
CNN
Reuters
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
