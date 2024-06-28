$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump: Ukraine will not win the war, they have are running out of people

Kyiv • UNN

 123514 views

Trump said that Ukraine will not win the war with russia because the country is running out of people. At the same time, he claimed that russia did not expand during his presidency.

Trump: Ukraine will not win the war, they have are running out of people

Trump said at the debate that Ukraine will not win the war with russia. This is reported by the Voice of America in Ukrainian, UNN reports.

Details

During a debate with President Joe Biden, US presidential candidate Donald Trump expressed a controversial opinion on the war between Ukraine and russia. According to him, russia expanded its territorial ambitions under previous administrations, but this did not happen during his presidency.

russia took a lot of land under Obama, under Biden. But not under me putin knew that he could not play with me. This war should never have started

- Donald Trump said.

He also added that Biden's policy has led to a bad situation for Ukraine and has caused many casualties.

Ukraine will not win the war. They are running out of people. It's sad, they have lost so many people... Because of Biden's stupid decisions

- Donald Trump emphasized.

Trump and Biden argue about Ukraine: "If I were president, putin would not have attacked Ukraine" - Trump28.06.24, 04:53 • 114616 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Voice of America
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
