Trump: Ukraine will not win the war, they have are running out of people
Trump said that Ukraine will not win the war with russia because the country is running out of people. At the same time, he claimed that russia did not expand during his presidency.
Trump said at the debate that Ukraine will not win the war with russia. This is reported by the Voice of America in Ukrainian, UNN reports.
During a debate with President Joe Biden, US presidential candidate Donald Trump expressed a controversial opinion on the war between Ukraine and russia. According to him, russia expanded its territorial ambitions under previous administrations, but this did not happen during his presidency.
russia took a lot of land under Obama, under Biden. But not under me putin knew that he could not play with me. This war should never have started
He also added that Biden's policy has led to a bad situation for Ukraine and has caused many casualties.
Ukraine will not win the war. They are running out of people. It's sad, they have lost so many people... Because of Biden's stupid decisions
