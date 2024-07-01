July 1: Day of Architecture of Ukraine, International Day of Reggae

Today, on July 1, all admirers of national historical and cultural values can join the events on the occasion of the Day of Architecture of Ukraine. The event was founded in 1995, UNN writes.

Architecture in the classical sense of the word on the territory of Ukraine dates back to the times of Kievan Rus.

The most beautiful buildings of Kievan Rus were temples, mostly pyramidal in shape, with smooth walls decorated with brick or stone details, which made the building look elegant. Our ancestors also used painting and mosaics as decor.

In the western territories of Ukraine, urban developments were characterized by a clearer geometric layout, with networks of streets, squares, and neighborhoods tending to be rectangular.

In the late seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries, a new style emerged on our lands: Ukrainian Baroque. Buildings of this style are characterized by soft shapes and balanced composition, as well as decorative finishes that have a clear reference to folk art.

In the early twentieth century, new architectural styles emerged in Ukraine: Art Nouveau and Neo-Baroque.

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 1062 cultural heritage sites were destroyed or damaged. The vast majority of them are architectural monuments.

Investigators and state registrars are also celebrating their professional holiday in Ukraine today.

Today, music lovers can celebrate International Reggae Day, an event dedicated to the musical style that emerged in the 60s of the twentieth century in Jamaica.

The characteristic features of reggae are its unpolished sound and strong dependence on rhythm.

By the end of the 70s, the musical style had spread rapidly beyond the small island of Jamaica. Reggae fans appeared in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Later, the musical style developed related genres and variations. Jamaicans see reggae not just as a musical trend, but as a whole exotic philosophy.

The most famous reggae artist was the cult singer and musician Bob Marley.

You can still join the events on the occasion of Pet Identification Day today.

The event reminds us of the importance of proper identification of pets, as an identification tag with up-to-date contact information and a microchip can significantly increase the chances of a lost pet being reunited with its owner.

Today, lovers of spicy dishes can join the International Day of Chicken Wings. The event was launched in 1977 in the United States and quickly gained popularity in many countries around the world.

It is believed that in 1964, the chef of the Anchor Bar and Grill restaurant in Buffalo, Teresa Bellisio, prepared a seemingly ordinary dish: she fried chicken wings and added spicy sauce to them.

The dish became very popular, and many restaurants not only in the United States but also in other countries began to serve it.

According to statistics, almost 30 billion chicken wings are eaten in the United States every year .

According to the old calendar, the Eastern Rite Christians begin Peter's Fast today.

During the fast, you should exclude from your diet or significantly limit the consumption of dairy products, eggs, meat and other animal products. Alcohol consumption is prohibited.

The strictest days of the fast are Wednesday and Friday, when only dry eating is allowed. On Monday, you can't eat food with oil. On all other days of the week, dishes with oil, fish, seafood, and mushrooms are allowed.

According to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian.

These twin brothers lived in the third century, preached Christianity and treated the sick for free.

During the intensification of the persecution of Christians, the brothers were captured, tortured for a long time and executed.

Today Demian, Kuzma, Arkady, Konstantin, and Angelina celebrate their name days.