July 1: Day of Architecture of Ukraine, International Day of Reggae

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 39324 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 44845 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 69594 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 160421 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 207579 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 128794 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 359467 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179610 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148494 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197366 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.1m/s
45%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 23271 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 35332 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 42053 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 48002 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 31559 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 39315 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 33850 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 44839 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 50113 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 69585 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 9496 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 31404 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 33476 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 46700 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 54567 views
July 1: Day of Architecture of Ukraine, International Day of Reggae

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111411 views

Today, on July 1, all admirers of national historical and cultural values can join the events dedicated to the Day of Architecture of Ukraine. The event was launched in 1995. Architecture in the classical sense of the word on the territory of Ukraine dates back to the times of Kievan Rus.

July 1: Day of Architecture of Ukraine, International Day of Reggae

Today, on July 1, all admirers of national historical and cultural values can join the events on the occasion of the Day of Architecture of Ukraine. The event was founded in 1995, UNN writes.

Architecture in the classical sense of the word on the territory of Ukraine dates back to the times of Kievan Rus.  

The most beautiful buildings of Kievan Rus were temples, mostly pyramidal in shape, with smooth walls decorated with brick or stone details, which made the building look elegant. Our ancestors also used painting and mosaics as decor.

In the western territories of Ukraine, urban developments were characterized by a clearer geometric layout, with networks of streets, squares, and neighborhoods tending to be rectangular.

In the late seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries, a new style emerged on our lands: Ukrainian Baroque. Buildings of this style are characterized by soft shapes and balanced composition, as well as decorative finishes that have a clear reference to folk art.

In the early twentieth century, new architectural styles emerged in Ukraine: Art Nouveau and Neo-Baroque.

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 1062 cultural heritage sites were destroyed or damaged. The vast majority of them are architectural monuments.

Investigators and state registrars are also celebrating their professional holiday in Ukraine today.

Today, music lovers can celebrate International Reggae Day, an event dedicated to the musical style that emerged in the 60s of the twentieth century in Jamaica.

The characteristic features of reggae are its unpolished sound and strong dependence on rhythm.

By the end of the 70s, the musical style had spread rapidly beyond the small island of Jamaica. Reggae fans appeared in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Later, the musical style developed related genres and variations. Jamaicans see reggae not just as a musical trend, but as a whole exotic philosophy.

The most famous reggae artist was the cult singer and musician Bob Marley.

You can still join the events on the occasion of Pet Identification Day today.

The event reminds us of the importance of proper identification  of pets, as an identification tag with up-to-date contact information and a microchip can significantly increase the chances of a lost pet being reunited with its owner.

Today, lovers of spicy dishes can join the International Day of Chicken Wings. The event was launched in 1977 in the United States and quickly gained popularity in many countries around the world.

It is believed that in 1964, the chef of the Anchor Bar and Grill restaurant in Buffalo, Teresa Bellisio, prepared a seemingly ordinary dish: she fried chicken wings and added spicy sauce to them.

The dish became very popular, and many restaurants not only in the United States but also in other countries began to serve it.

According to statistics, almost 30 billion chicken wings are eaten in the United States every year .

According to the old calendar, the Eastern Rite Christians begin Peter's Fast today.

During the fast, you should exclude from your diet or significantly limit the consumption of dairy products, eggs, meat and other animal products. Alcohol consumption is prohibited.

The strictest days of the fast are Wednesday and Friday, when only dry eating is allowed. On Monday, you can't eat food with oil. On all other days of the week, dishes with oil, fish, seafood, and mushrooms are allowed.

According to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian.

These twin brothers lived in the third century, preached Christianity and treated the sick for free.

During the intensification of the persecution of Christians, the brothers were captured, tortured for a long time and executed.

Today Demian, Kuzma, Arkady, Konstantin, and Angelina celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

