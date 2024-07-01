Korniyenko met with the President of PACE: they discussed the return of Ukrainian children and the release of prisoners
Oleksandr Kornienko, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, met with PACE President Theodoros Rouxopoulos to discuss the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children, the release of prisoners of war, and the consequences of attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
The First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Kornienko met with the President of PACE Theodoros Rouxopoulos. They discussed the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children and the release of prisoners. He reported this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.
"First of all, I thanked for the Council of Europe's continued support for Ukraine, in particular for the Resilience, Recovery and Rebuilding Action Plan. I drew attention to the focus of joint efforts on such issues as the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children and the release of prisoners of war - military and civilian," Kornienko writes.
He expressed his admiration for the activity of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the constant attention to Ukrainian issues on the agenda, which is an important aspect in maintaining justice. At the same time, he briefed on the current security situation and the consequences of attacks on energy infrastructure.
"I am confident that unity and decisive action are the key to sustainable peace and security not only within our country but also throughout Europe," Kornienko added.
Recall
On June 26, the PACE adopted a resolution "Legal and human rights aspects of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine", which proposes to establish a special tribunal for Russia.