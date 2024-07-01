"Inside Out 2 tops the U.S. box office, grossing more than a billion dollars worldwide
Kyiv • UNN
Pixar's animated film Inside Out 2 has grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office.
Pixar's animated film exceeds $1 billion at the global box office in record time. Written by UNN with reference to Hollywood Reporter.
Details
For the third week in a row, the animated film Inside Out 2 leads the North American box office with $469.3 million in North America.
The film grossed another $108 million overseas, bringing its international total to $545.5 million and $1.015 billion at the global box office.
HelpHelp
The sequel, directed by Kelsey Mann, introduces an entirely new set of emotions that move into the "main" rooms as the story's young protagonist, Riley, becomes a teenager. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are not quite sure how to feel about the arrival of Anxiety, Envy, Boredom, and Embarrassment.
Addendum
Interestingly, Inside Out 2 is the first movie since Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to join the exclusive club of films that have grossed over a billion dollars at the international box office.
Among animated films, it also became the eleventh to reach this mark. The list is headed by Disney, which has eight films in the "thousand-dollar club", both from Pixar and Walt Disney Animation.
Review of movie premieres in hot July: what to watch30.06.24, 19:16 • 107499 views