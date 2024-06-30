Review of movie premieres in hot July: what to watch

In the hot summer days, the audience will be able to watch a series of new films and cartoons that will tell incredible, exciting and diverse stories. They will make you plunge into the world of cinema. UNN offers a selection of films that will be shown in July.

Despicable Me 4 - A new chapter in life begins for Gru, Lucy, Margot, Edith and Agnes as they welcome a new family member, Gru Jr. who is determined to get on his dad's nerves. Gru faces a new enemy in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to flee.

Genres: Comedy, Cartoon, Adventure

Duration: 1 г. 23 min.

Country: USA World premiere: July 3, 2024

Twisters 2024 - In the movie, a team of meteorologists encounters a series of powerful and unpredictable tornadoes that cause destruction and a real adrenaline rush. The protagonists join forces to investigate a series of anomalous tornadoes that occur in different parts of the world. Each team member has a unique story and motivation. In the course of their research, they face not only the power of the elements, but also personal fears, learning to overcome them in order to achieve their goals.

Genre: Thriller, Adventure, Action

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Country: USA

Premiere: July 17, 2024

Main characters: Glen Powell, Kiernan Shipka, David Korensworth, Maura Tierney, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Katie M. O'Brien, Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Harry Hadden-Paton, Brandon Perea, Steven Oyung, and others.

Fly Me to the Moon 2024 - The film is set in 1968. Brought in to improve NASA's public image, marketer Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch manager Cole Davis' already difficult task of sending a man to the moon. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Kelly Jones is tasked with organizing a fake moon landing as a backup.

Genre: Satire, Comedy

Country: USA, UK Director: Greg Berlanti

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Woody Harrelson, Jim Resch, Ray Romano, Joe Cross

World premiere: July 11, 2024

Maxine XXX 2024 - Hollywood of the 1980s. Maxine, an ambitious adult film star, dreams of breaking into the big time and finally gets a role in a horror movie. But when someone starts killing people around her, Maxine realizes that a bloody trail leads back to her past.

Genre: Horror, Lesher

Country: United Kingdom

Director: Ty West

Starring: Mia Goth, Moses Sumney, Elizabeth Debick, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Ashley Nicolette Frangipani, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon.

Premiere: July 4, 2004

The Peasants - The Peasants tells the story of Jagna, a young woman in a Polish village at the end of the 19th century. In this center of gossip and constant feuds between the rich and the poor, only pride in their land, devotion to colorful traditions and deep-rooted patriarchy keep them together. The protagonist, having decided to choose her own path in life, finds herself caught between the conflicting desires of the village's richest farmer, his eldest son, and the men in power. Yanga's resistance leads her to a tragic clash with the village community.

Country: Poland, Serbia, Lithuania

Director: Dorota Kobela, Hugh Welshman

Genre: Drama

The premiere in Ukraine: July 11, 2024