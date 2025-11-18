Due to the shelling of Dnipro, two trains departed 2.5 hours late - Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night of November 18, due to the shelling of Dnipro, two trains departed with a 2.5-hour delay. The blast wave damaged the windows of the carriages and the station, and the region was partially de-energized, so reserve diesel locomotives were used to restore traffic. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of a series of massive shellings of the city of Dnipro, passenger trains departed with a delay of about 2.5 hours:

31 Zaporizhzhia - Przemyśl;

119 Dnipro - Kholm.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that passengers and crews of these trains, as well as suburban train 6044 Pyatykhatky - Dnipro, were in the station's shelter throughout the attack and were not injured.

The blast wave blew out several windows in the carriages and at the station; in addition, the region was partially de-energized, so railway workers used reserve diesel locomotives - traffic has been fully restored - the post says.

"Delays are controlled, we will reduce them," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on the protection of critical infrastructure, including the creation of the Coordination Center for Engineering Protection. The government allocated funds from the reserve fund for the protection and restoration of infrastructure in frontline regions and Ukrzaliznytsia.

