November 17, 04:21 PM
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
Due to the shelling of Dnipro, two trains departed 2.5 hours late - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On the night of November 18, due to the shelling of Dnipro, two trains departed 2.5 hours late. The blast wave damaged the windows of the carriages and the station, and traffic was restored by backup diesel locomotives.

Due to the shelling of Dnipro, two trains departed 2.5 hours late - Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night of November 18, due to the shelling of Dnipro, two trains departed with a 2.5-hour delay. The blast wave damaged the windows of the carriages and the station, and the region was partially de-energized, so reserve diesel locomotives were used to restore traffic. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of a series of massive shellings of the city of Dnipro, passenger trains departed with a delay of about 2.5 hours:

  • 31 Zaporizhzhia - Przemyśl;
    • 119 Dnipro - Kholm.

      Ukrzaliznytsia reported that passengers and crews of these trains, as well as suburban train 6044 Pyatykhatky - Dnipro, were in the station's shelter throughout the attack and were not injured.

      The blast wave blew out several windows in the carriages and at the station; in addition, the region was partially de-energized, so railway workers used reserve diesel locomotives - traffic has been fully restored

      - the post says.

      "Delays are controlled, we will reduce them," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

      Recall

      The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on the protection of critical infrastructure, including the creation of the Coordination Center for Engineering Protection. The government allocated funds from the reserve fund for the protection and restoration of infrastructure in frontline regions and Ukrzaliznytsia.

      Vita Zelenetska

      SocietyWar in Ukraine
