Due to power issues, Kyiv metro changes train schedule on October 10 - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

On October 10, Kyiv metro changed its schedule due to a difficult energy situation. Train intervals will be 6-7 minutes, and some sections will be temporarily unavailable.

Due to power issues, Kyiv metro changes train schedule on October 10 - KMDA

On Friday, October 10, due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv, metro traffic has been changed: intervals are 6-7 minutes, some sections are temporarily unavailable. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

The KCSA reported that due to the difficult energy situation in the capital of Ukraine, today the movement of subway trains will begin with changes:

  • Red line:

    Trains will run between "Akademmistechko" - "Arsenalna" stations, with an interval of 6 minutes.

    •  Blue line:

      Trains run between "Heroiv Dnipra" - "Teremky" stations, with an interval of 6 minutes.

      •  Green line:

        Train movement from "Syrets" station to "Vydubychi" station, with a train waiting interval of 7 minutes.

        Train movement between "Slavutych" and "Chervonyi Khutir" stations is currently impossible due to the current power supply situation

        - the post says.

        "Important! During an air raid alert, all underground stations operate as shelters. Information about changes in traffic will be broadcast at stations, as well as through the official pages of the KCSA and the subway," the KCSA noted.

        Recall

        Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones attacked Ukraine. In the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of a downed enemy target were found. As a result of this attack, at least 9 people were injured in the capital. Five of them were hospitalized, others are receiving outpatient treatment. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that part of the city, including the Left Bank, was left without electricity.

