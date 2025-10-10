Energy workers restore power supply in Kyiv after massive attack - Klychko

In Kyiv, energy specialists are working to restore electricity supply after a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on the night of October 10. The situation remains difficult. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko in his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Energy workers are working to restore power supply. The situation is difficult - Klitschko wrote.

According to him, all necessary services are involved in overcoming it.

Recall

Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones attacked Ukraine. In the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of a downed enemy target were found. As a result of this attack, at least 9 people were injured in the capital. Five of them were hospitalized, others are being treated on an outpatient basis. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that part of the city, particularly the Left Bank, was left without electricity.

