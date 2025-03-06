Duda on the military contingent: it is not an absolute necessity, monitoring forces may be needed
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Poland stated that a military contingent is not mandatory for monitoring the peace agreement. According to him, monitoring could be carried out by UN forces, which Russia may agree to.
A military contingent in the event of a peace agreement is not an absolute necessity. Certain monitoring forces may be needed, and it is possible that Russia and Ukraine will agree on UN forces. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports UNN.
We can discuss NATO or European peacekeeping forces, whether they will be needed. Some projects talk about this. It is not an absolute necessity. We can look at the situation regarding the demarcation line between Russia and Ukraine. We may need certain monitoring forces, but I do not rule out the possibility that both sides will agree on UN forces. I believe that Russia will agree, and many other countries think so
He also noted that Russia is a member of the UN and may agree.
"I don't think they will be against such a decision," Duda added.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine on the military contingent: we have not received any official proposals.04.03.25, 15:42 • 18153 views
Supplement
On March 2, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to protect the implementation of the future peace agreement.
On February 26, it was reported that French Finance Minister Eric Lombard stated that the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to occupied territories or to the front line; its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of the future peace agreement.
Canada is ready to join the foreign peacekeeping contingent in the event of its deployment in Ukraine.
As reported on February 17 by RMF 24, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland will not send troops to Ukraine.