As a result of the attack on Kremenchuk in Poltava region, a woman was killed. This was reported by Vitaliy Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, an operational headquarters has been set up at the site to eliminate the consequences of the attack and assist those affected.

We remind you

On the evening of Saturday, November 28, the enemy attacked Kremenchuk with a drone, hitting the courtyard of an apartment building.

A fire broke out in an open area and on the balcony of one of the apartments. The window glazing of nearby buildings was also damaged.

An enemy drone attacked the center of Kremenchuk; three children are among the wounded