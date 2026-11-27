The Russian army attacked two educational institutions in central Kremenchuk with a drone — three children are among the injured. This was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

As a result of an attack by an enemy UAV, two educational institutions in the central part of Kremenchuk were damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene. Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified - Diakivnych reported.

Initially, it was known that two children, aged 12 and 13, were injured in the attack. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

We add

Later, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration reported that the number of injured people had risen to four. Three of them are children.

The enemy attacked "Naftogaz" facilities in the Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions