Russian forces struck facilities belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions. Specialists are currently assessing the consequences of the attack. This was reported by NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine," writes UNN.

The Russians struck Naftogaz Group facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions. Specialists are assessing the consequences of the attack, which is complicated by the risk of further strikes - the statement said.

Serhii Fedorenko, the acting chairman of the company's board, noted that the intensity of Russian attacks on the Group's critical infrastructure is increasing.

The enemy is striking gas production and distribution facilities, on which warmth in Ukrainians' homes this winter depends, practically every day - Fedorenko noted.

The scale of the destruction is currently being assessed. At the same time, according to Fedorenko, none of the employees of the enterprises were injured.

Debris from an enemy drone struck a 28-story building in Kyiv’s Pechersk district