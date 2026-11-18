Debris from an enemy drone struck a 28-story building in Kyiv’s Pechersk district
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv’s Pechersk district, UAV debris struck a residential building at the level of the 11th floor. Emergency services are heading to the scene.
In the capital's Pechersk district, fragments of an enemy drone struck a 28-story residential building. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
In the Pechersk district, fragments of a UAV struck a 28-story residential building at the level of the 11th floor
According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.
Also in the Pechersk district, fragments fell in a park area.
We remind you
The enemy continues to attack the Ukrainian capital with drones. Air defense was operating in Kyiv.