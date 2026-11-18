No NABU employee passed the polygraph – SBU General Duka

EU officially proposed a new loan of up to €45 billion for Ukraine - what are the terms, and what do Russian reparations have to do with it

“What is all this for?”: SBU General Duka said that NABU and SAPO have become a lever of influence over the country’s leadership

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“Time must not become a tool for evading responsibility” – families of deceased Odrex patients appeal to Judge Chaplytskyi

Russia targeted mainly energy infrastructure at night and in the morning - consequences and power outages by region

Dangerous drug-resistant superbug is rapidly spreading in European hospitals - what is the situation in Ukraine

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Freyja now unites 11 countries: how coordination offices in Europe will help create an anti-ballistic system

Every second Russian drone launched overnight is a jet-powered one: how many destroyed

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake in Romania was felt in seven regions of Ukraine