Disputes between allies play into the hands of Russia and China: Kallas reacts to Trump's tariff threats

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 21098 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 41607 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 29126 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 40591 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 48824 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 40164 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 59981 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29954 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 45861 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 37024 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandalJanuary 18, 12:10 AM • 4204 views
California declares "red zone" due to deadly leptospirosis outbreak in petsJanuary 18, 12:24 AM • 3478 views
Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damagedPhotoJanuary 18, 12:35 AM • 4870 views
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed thereJanuary 18, 12:40 AM • 29821 views
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substationPhoto04:30 AM • 6812 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 26623 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 59981 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 34275 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 65846 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 95572 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
France
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"03:14 AM • 2766 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 21965 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 19641 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 17729 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 17216 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
M1 Abrams
M2 Bradley

Disputes between allies play into the hands of Russia and China: Kallas reacts to Trump's tariff threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Kaja Kallas reacted to Trump's tariff threats over European countries' stance on Greenland. She noted that disputes between allies benefit China and Russia.

Disputes between allies play into the hands of Russia and China: Kallas reacts to Trump's tariff threats

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reacted to US President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs over European countries' stance on Greenland, stating that disputes between allies benefit China and Russia. Kallas wrote about this on the social network "X", as reported by UNN.

Details

China and Russia are probably having a great time. They are the ones who benefit from disagreements between allies. If Greenland's security is threatened, we can resolve this issue within NATO. Tariffs risk making Europe and the US poorer and undermining our shared prosperity.

- Kallas wrote.

She also added that the dispute should not be allowed to distract from the main task - helping to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he would impose 10% tariffs on NATO countries - including Great Britain, France, and Germany - that have stationed troops in Greenland amid US threats to take control of the Arctic island.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
Greenland
Kaya Kallas
NATO
Donald Trump
France
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
China
United States
Ukraine