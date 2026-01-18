Disputes between allies play into the hands of Russia and China: Kallas reacts to Trump's tariff threats

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reacted to US President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs over European countries' stance on Greenland, stating that disputes between allies benefit China and Russia. Kallas wrote about this on the social network "X", as reported by UNN.

Details

China and Russia are probably having a great time. They are the ones who benefit from disagreements between allies. If Greenland's security is threatened, we can resolve this issue within NATO. Tariffs risk making Europe and the US poorer and undermining our shared prosperity. - Kallas wrote.

She also added that the dispute should not be allowed to distract from the main task - helping to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he would impose 10% tariffs on NATO countries - including Great Britain, France, and Germany - that have stationed troops in Greenland amid US threats to take control of the Arctic island.