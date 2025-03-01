Difficult situation at the frontline: Ukrainian troops hold back over 90 enemy attacks

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19614 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 112539 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 172124 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108292 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344569 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174138 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145298 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196233 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124987 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108198 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Popular news

Finnish President Stubb: Britain and France could mediate to restore dialogue with Russia

April 3, 04:45 PM • 10424 views

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM • 10617 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11534 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11814 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 10491 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 19615 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87888 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 112539 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 172124 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161031 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22453 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25132 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39035 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47600 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136138 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Difficult situation at the frontline: Ukrainian troops hold back over 90 enemy attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52094 views

Over the last day of winter, 91 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy conducted 100 air strikes and over 5,600 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit 11 enemy concentration areas, three artillery systems and an ammunition depot.

Difficult situation at the frontline: Ukrainian troops hold back over 90 enemy attacks

Over the last day of winter, 91 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In particular, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 11 districts with occupants. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the latest information as of 08.00 on 01.03.2025, 91 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 100 air strikes, in particular, dropped 152 drones. In addition, it carried out over 5600 attacks, 121 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and used 2449 kamikaze drones to attack

- the report says.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of Yunakivka and Basivka in Sumy region; Kalynove, Chornohlazivka, Orishanka, Dovzhyk, Bezruky in Kharkiv region; Kramatorsk, Bilokuzmynivka, Krasnotorka, Kostiantynivka, Zvirove, Leontovychi, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk region; Sichneve in Dnipropetrovs'k region; Zaliznychne, Hulyaypole, Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhia region; Antonivka, Poniativka in Kherson region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, yesterday aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery systems and an enemy ammunition depot.

Situation in the following areas

One hostile attack took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, two occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked twice. He tried to advance near Ivanivka and Yampolivka.

Also, yesterday the enemy twice tried to force our defenders out of their positions near Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske in the Siverskyi sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector , two militants' assault operations took place in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka yesterday.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 26 aggressor attacks in the areas of Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy offensives. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Skudne.

With the support of attack and bombing aircraft, the enemy tried three times to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Huliaipil sector ,, in the areas of Pryvilne and Rivne.

In Orikhivskyi sector, near Pyatikhatky and Kamianske, the invaders made three attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupation forces did not conduct active offensives.

In the Kursk sector yesterday, our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks, the enemy fired 527 artillery shells, 18 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, carried out 25 air strikes, dropping 31 missiles.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the losses of Russian troops for February 28-March 1, 2025. The enemy lost 1050 soldiers, 61 artillery systems, 15 armored personnel carriers and other equipment.

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps01.03.25, 04:27 • 102020 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
Brent
$69.81
Bitcoin
$82,656.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,129.49
Ethereum
$1,791.52