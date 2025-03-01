Difficult situation at the frontline: Ukrainian troops hold back over 90 enemy attacks
Over the last day of winter, 91 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy conducted 100 air strikes and over 5,600 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit 11 enemy concentration areas, three artillery systems and an ammunition depot.
Over the last day of winter, 91 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In particular, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 11 districts with occupants. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
According to the latest information as of 08.00 on 01.03.2025, 91 combat engagements were recorded at the front.
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 100 air strikes, in particular, dropped 152 drones. In addition, it carried out over 5600 attacks, 121 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and used 2449 kamikaze drones to attack
The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of Yunakivka and Basivka in Sumy region; Kalynove, Chornohlazivka, Orishanka, Dovzhyk, Bezruky in Kharkiv region; Kramatorsk, Bilokuzmynivka, Krasnotorka, Kostiantynivka, Zvirove, Leontovychi, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk region; Sichneve in Dnipropetrovs'k region; Zaliznychne, Hulyaypole, Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhia region; Antonivka, Poniativka in Kherson region.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, yesterday aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery systems and an enemy ammunition depot.
Situation in the following areas
One hostile attack took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the vicinity of Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk sector, two occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove and Lozova.
In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked twice. He tried to advance near Ivanivka and Yampolivka.
Also, yesterday the enemy twice tried to force our defenders out of their positions near Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske in the Siverskyi sector.
In the Kramatorsk sector , two militants' assault operations took place in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka yesterday.
In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk and Leonidivka.
In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 26 aggressor attacks in the areas of Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy offensives. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Skudne.
With the support of attack and bombing aircraft, the enemy tried three times to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Huliaipil sector ,, in the areas of Pryvilne and Rivne.
In Orikhivskyi sector, near Pyatikhatky and Kamianske, the invaders made three attacks on the positions of our defenders.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupation forces did not conduct active offensives.
In the Kursk sector yesterday, our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks, the enemy fired 527 artillery shells, 18 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, carried out 25 air strikes, dropping 31 missiles.
There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissya directions.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.
Recall
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the losses of Russian troops for February 28-March 1, 2025. The enemy lost 1050 soldiers, 61 artillery systems, 15 armored personnel carriers and other equipment.
