Denmark's prime minister denied that European leaders had asked Zelenskyy to soften his criticism of Trump

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she had not heard European leaders call on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tone down his public criticism of American leader Donald Trump. The head of government made the statement to journalists before the European Council meeting in Brussels on October 16, UNN reports, citing the Danish news agency Ritzau.

She stressed that a democratically elected president has the right to express his position freely and defend the interests of his own country.

Details

According to Frederiksen, she knows nothing about European politicians allegedly trying to persuade Zelenskyy to be more restrained in his remarks about U.S. President Donald Trump.

I have not heard this from anyone. I cannot even imagine limiting the words of a democratically elected president in Europe. You must be able to defend yourself and your country - the Danish prime minister stressed.

She also expressed respect for the Ukrainian president and noted that she did not consider his public statements a problem for European partners. Frederiksen emphasized that if such proposals to restrict Zelenskyy's statements had actually been made in her presence, she would not have agreed with them.

Context

The day before, on October 15, the Financial Times, citing three European Union diplomats, reported that European leaders planned to urge Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tone down his public criticism of Donald Trump. According to the publication, European politicians fear a further deterioration in relations between Kyiv and Washington, as American military and intelligence support remains important to Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The report came amid disagreements between the Ukrainian and American leaderships over strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, Washington's energy agreements with moscow, and further support for Ukraine. At the same time, there is currently no official confirmation that European leaders made such a request to Zelenskyy.

On October 16, a European Council meeting is taking place in Brussels, during which European leaders are discussing further military and financial support for Ukraine, strengthening air defense, and protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure from Russian attacks.