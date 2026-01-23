Dedicated to the parameters of ending the war and the logic of negotiations: Umerov on today's trilateral meeting in the Emirates

The meeting was dedicated to the parameters for ending the Russian war and the subsequent logic of the negotiation process with the aim of moving towards a dignified and lasting peace. There will be more meetings tomorrow. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Umerov reported that in Abu Dhabi, together with Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, and Serhiy Kyslytsia, they participated in a trilateral meeting – Ukrainian, American, and Russian sides.

We appreciate American mediation. On the US side, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, General Daniel Driscoll, and General Alex Grinkevich participated in the consultations. - added the head of the delegation.

According to him, the Russian delegation included representatives of military intelligence and the army.

The meeting was dedicated to the parameters for ending the Russian war and the subsequent logic of the negotiation process with the aim of moving towards a dignified and lasting peace. There will be more meetings tomorrow. Chief of the General Staff General Andriy Hnatov and Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant General Vadym Skibitsky will join the Ukrainian delegation tomorrow. - added the head of the delegation.

Umerov added that the results of each stage are reported to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian team acts cohesively within the framework of the tasks set by President Zelenskyy. We are ready to work in various formats depending on the course of the dialogue. - summarized the head of the delegation.

Talks to continue tomorrow: White House official says meeting between Ukraine, US, and Russia was productive

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a meeting of Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations had already taken place in the Emirates, where they discussed ending the war.