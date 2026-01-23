$43.170.01
07:10 PM • 796 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 3848 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 14969 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 16187 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 15297 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 22982 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 47858 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21364 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24273 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 33100 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Great Britain
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat

Talks to continue tomorrow: White House official says meeting between Ukraine, US, and Russia was productive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

A productive trilateral meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi. Negotiations will continue the next day.

Talks to continue tomorrow: White House official says meeting between Ukraine, US, and Russia was productive

The trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia was productive. A White House official told NBC News about this, according to UNN.

Today's trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia was productive.

- the official said.

According to him, "conversations will continue tomorrow."

There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a meeting of Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations had already taken place in the Emirates, where they discussed ending the war.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
White House
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine