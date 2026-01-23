Talks to continue tomorrow: White House official says meeting between Ukraine, US, and Russia was productive
Kyiv • UNN
A productive trilateral meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi. Negotiations will continue the next day.
The trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia was productive. A White House official told NBC News about this, according to UNN.
Today's trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia was productive.
According to him, "conversations will continue tomorrow."
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates23.01.26, 20:06 • 3852 views
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a meeting of Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations had already taken place in the Emirates, where they discussed ending the war.