Talks to continue tomorrow: White House official says meeting between Ukraine, US, and Russia was productive

The trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia was productive. A White House official told NBC News about this, according to UNN.

According to him, "conversations will continue tomorrow."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a meeting of Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations had already taken place in the Emirates, where they discussed ending the war.