There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a meeting of Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations had already taken place in the Emirates, where they discussed ending the war. According to him, the negotiating team "should have at least some answers from Russia" by now, UNN reports.

According to the Head of State, there are many tasks today, including for the Ukrainian diplomatic team.

Ukrainian representatives report to me almost every hour – they are currently in the Emirates, where Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations are today, and a conversation has already taken place. This is important because such trilateral meeting formats have not happened for a long time. They are discussing the parameters for ending the war. Now they should have at least some answers from Russia, and the main thing is for Russia to be ready to end this war, which it started itself. - Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, Ukrainian positions are clear.

I have defined the framework for dialogue for our delegation. The delegation is constantly in touch – Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Davyd Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia. Tomorrow, General Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff, and HUR representative Skibitskyi will also join the negotiations. - added the President.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is still too early to draw conclusions about the content of the negotiations today – "we will see how the conversation goes tomorrow and what the results will be."

It is necessary that not only Ukraine's desire to end this war and achieve full security exists, but also that a similar desire somehow arises in Russia. - summarized the Head of State.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held consultations with Ukrainian negotiators led by Rustem Umerov before the start of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, agreed on the framework and expected outcome of the negotiations, and promised to maintain constant contact with the team and inform journalists during the process.

The first rounds of the meeting of the trilateral working group of Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation will be held in a maximally closed format - Russian media