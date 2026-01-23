The first rounds of the meeting of the trilateral working group of Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation will be held in a maximally closed format - Russian media

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
03:12 PM • 5868 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 7256 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 10701 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 17895 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 40816 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 20010 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 22949 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 31272 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 69027 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34485 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescuedVideoJanuary 23, 08:40 AM • 4118 views
Adjusted strikes on Kyiv and spied on the Defense Forces: SBU detained an agent of Russian special servicesPhotoJanuary 23, 08:47 AM • 6406 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possibleJanuary 23, 09:20 AM • 39958 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 15905 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 15547 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 5874 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 40820 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 69028 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 65605 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 68292 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Rustem Umerov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 15623 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 15978 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 34985 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 50481 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 45298 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
SWIFT

The first rounds of the meeting of the trilateral working group of Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation will be held in a maximally closed format - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The trilateral working group of Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation will hold the first rounds of meetings in a closed format in Abu Dhabi. President Zelenskyy held consultations with Ukrainian negotiators before the start of the talks.

The first rounds of the meeting of the trilateral working group of Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation will be held in a maximally closed format - Russian media

The trilateral working group of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will hold the first rounds of meetings in a maximally closed format. This was reported by the Russian TASS with reference to a source, according to UNN.

The first rounds of meetings of the trilateral working group of Russia, the USA, and Ukraine on security issues in Abu Dhabi will be held in a maximally closed format, with no press presence expected.

- the report says.

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia have begun in Abu Dhabi - Media23.01.26, 17:42 • 972 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held consultations with Ukrainian negotiators led by Rustem Umerov before the start of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, agreed on the framework and expected outcome of the negotiations, and promised to maintain constant contact with the team and inform journalists during the process.

Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy23.01.26, 10:25 • 31275 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine