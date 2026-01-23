The first rounds of the meeting of the trilateral working group of Ukraine, the USA, and the Russian Federation will be held in a maximally closed format - Russian media

The trilateral working group of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will hold the first rounds of meetings in a maximally closed format. This was reported by the Russian TASS with reference to a source, according to UNN.

The first rounds of meetings of the trilateral working group of Russia, the USA, and Ukraine on security issues in Abu Dhabi will be held in a maximally closed format, with no press presence expected. - the report says.

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia have begun in Abu Dhabi - Media

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held consultations with Ukrainian negotiators led by Rustem Umerov before the start of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, agreed on the framework and expected outcome of the negotiations, and promised to maintain constant contact with the team and inform journalists during the process.

