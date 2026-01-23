Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia have begun in Abu Dhabi - Media

The first trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have begun in Abu Dhabi, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

The talks began today in Abu Dhabi and are scheduled for two days as part of ongoing efforts to facilitate dialogue and find political solutions to the crisis. – said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.

Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held consultations with Ukrainian negotiators led by Rustem Umerov before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi, agreed on the framework and expected outcome of the negotiations, and promised to maintain constant contact with the team and inform journalists throughout the process.

Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy