Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia have begun in Abu Dhabi - Media
Two-day trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US have started in Abu Dhabi. President Zelenskyy held consultations with Ukrainian negotiators before the meeting.
The first trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have begun in Abu Dhabi, UNN reports, citing Sky News.
The talks began today in Abu Dhabi and are scheduled for two days as part of ongoing efforts to facilitate dialogue and find political solutions to the crisis.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held consultations with Ukrainian negotiators led by Rustem Umerov before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi, agreed on the framework and expected outcome of the negotiations, and promised to maintain constant contact with the team and inform journalists throughout the process.
