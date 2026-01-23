$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
08:25 AM • 1548 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 7204 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 8382 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 10461 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 12319 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 19635 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 42918 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 56336 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 39944 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 33052 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.2m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 20376 views
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideo04:26 AM • 4344 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers04:36 AM • 6352 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 26579 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 19293 views
Publications
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 7194 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 32384 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 36530 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 47966 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 39351 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Davos
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 16418 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 33646 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 29656 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 54853 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 72852 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1550 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Donbas issue will be discussed on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will hold trilateral talks on the war.

Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy

The issue of Donbas is "key" and will be discussed, as will the modalities, "as the three parties see it," in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters, UNN reports.

The Donbas issue is key. It will be discussed, and the modalities, as the three parties see it, will be discussed in Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow. I spoke with the head of the group, with Umerov, in the morning, and at night. He will work and will give me appropriate signals at each stage of these or other conversations or agreements.

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy: security guarantees ready for signing, awaiting Trump's decision23.01.26, 10:21 • 1238 views

Addition

Ukraine, the US, and Russia intend to gather for trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Friday, January 23. The talks are expected to last two days.

Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE22.01.26, 16:44 • 33052 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine