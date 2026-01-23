Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy

The issue of Donbas is "key" and will be discussed, as will the modalities, "as the three parties see it," in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters, UNN reports.

The Donbas issue is key. It will be discussed, and the modalities, as the three parties see it, will be discussed in Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow. I spoke with the head of the group, with Umerov, in the morning, and at night. He will work and will give me appropriate signals at each stage of these or other conversations or agreements. - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy: security guarantees ready for signing, awaiting Trump's decision

Addition

Ukraine, the US, and Russia intend to gather for trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Friday, January 23. The talks are expected to last two days.

Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE