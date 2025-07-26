Decided to stop another war: Trump called the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia

US President Donald Trump said he called the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia to urge them to stop the fighting that erupted earlier this week, warning that he would not conclude trade agreements with either country as long as the conflict continues, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

"Coincidentally, we are currently trading with both countries, but we don't want to make any deals with either of them if they are at war — and I told them that!" Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday.

Trump said he spoke with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, and that both leaders expressed support for an "immediate ceasefire."

The border conflict comes at a dangerous time for both countries as they face a number of economic challenges, including the threat of high 36% US tariffs. While neighboring Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam have concluded trade agreements with the Trump administration, Thailand, which relies on exports, has not yet concluded a deal.

Earlier this week, Thailand said it was close to a deal with the US to lower tariffs amid proposals for broader market access for US agricultural and industrial products. The US was Thailand's largest export market in 2024, accounting for 18% of total shipments.

Troops used rockets and artillery for the third day in a row to shell targets along the disputed border between Thailand and Cambodia, and on Saturday the fighting spread to new areas. Wechayachai told reporters on Friday that the severity of the clashes was escalating, and Thailand warned that its conflict could "potentially escalate into war."

"I'm trying to simplify a complex situation!" Trump added.

The US, China, and Malaysia have appealed to Thai officials to facilitate a ceasefire, but Thailand has stated its intention to resolve the hostilities bilaterally.

The border clashes also risk exacerbating Thailand's political crisis. Its embattled leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has already been removed from the prime minister's office over alleged improper handling of a border dispute.

Trump is in Scotland this week to visit his golf club and possibly sign a trade deal with the European Union. On Sunday, he plans to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The administration hopes to settle numerous trade agreements by its August 1 deadline.