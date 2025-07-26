$41.770.01
Thailand declares martial law in eight districts amid conflict with Cambodia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Thailand has declared martial law in eight districts of two provinces due to a border conflict with Cambodia. The decision was made to protect sovereignty and citizens after Cambodia used force.

Thailand declares martial law in eight districts amid conflict with Cambodia

Amidst the escalation of the border conflict with Cambodia, Thailand has declared a state of martial law in eight districts across two provinces. This was reported by The Nation Thailand, writes UNN.

Details

According to an official statement, there was a need to deploy military forces to protect the country from an external threat, as Cambodia used force and weapons to invade Thai territory along the border.

It is stated that martial law was declared in eight districts of two provinces, namely in: 

  • Chanthaburi province: Mueang Chanthaburi, Tha Mai, Makham, Laem Sing, Kaeng Hang Maeo, Na Yai Am, and Khao Khitchakut districts;
    • Trat province: Khao Saming district.

      The decree came into force immediately. 

      Recall

      On July 24, an armed conflict occurred on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, resulting in civilian casualties. Both countries accuse each other of provocations.

      Ukrainians in Thailand given recommendations due to armed clashes on the border with Cambodia24.07.25, 13:27

      Olga Rozgon

