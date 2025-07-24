Ukrainians in Thailand given recommendations due to armed clashes on the border with Cambodia

Ukrainians in Thailand have been given a number of recommendations due to armed clashes on the country's border with Cambodia. They were published by the Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand on Thursday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

As of July 24, 2025, the Embassy of Ukraine, as indicated, receives reports of armed clashes between military units of the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia in the area of the common border. According to available information, there are casualties.

In this regard, citizens of Ukraine who are in or planning a trip to border regions are advised to: follow the instructions of local authorities and security forces of Thailand; regularly check official information regarding the development of the situation; refrain from visiting border territories where an increased level of security has been noted - the embassy reported.

In case of emergencies, Ukrainians were urged to contact the embassy.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Thailand constantly monitors the situation," the statement said.

