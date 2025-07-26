Deaths in clashes between Thailand and Cambodia increase despite ceasefire call

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 17278 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 45174 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 140020 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 60007 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 59397 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 97199 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 40695 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54032 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50916 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91802 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1.8m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Strikes at European airports this weekend could jeopardize the holidays of thousands of passengersJuly 25, 10:43 PM • 6398 views
Kharkiv suffered a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation: the enemy used several types of weapons at onceJuly 26, 01:17 AM • 5208 views
Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in Kharkiv region with a missile and 10 UAVs: three people were injuredJuly 26, 02:00 AM • 6618 views
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian Federation03:45 AM • 8822 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:20 AM • 11844 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 140014 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 97195 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 150855 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 125409 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 144946 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag06:28 AM • 2528 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 254470 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 368021 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 446876 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 446970 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Deaths in clashes between Thailand and Cambodia increase despite ceasefire call

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continue for the third day, with the death toll rising to 33. Cambodia has called for an immediate ceasefire, while Thailand demands an end to sovereignty violations.

Deaths in clashes between Thailand and Cambodia increase despite ceasefire call

Clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continued for a third day on Saturday, with the death toll in the deadliest fighting in years rising to 33, as Phnom Penh called for an "immediate ceasefire," UNN reports, citing AFP.

Details

A long-running border dispute escalated into a fierce conflict involving aircraft, artillery, tanks, and ground troops on Thursday, prompting the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis on Friday.

Cambodia's Ministry of Defense said 13 deaths were confirmed in the fighting, including eight civilians and five soldiers, and 71 wounded.

In Thailand, the army reported that five soldiers were killed on Friday, bringing the total number of casualties to 20 - 14 civilians and six military personnel.

Both sides reported clashes around 5:00 AM (22:00 GMT on Friday), with Cambodia accusing Thai forces of launching "five heavy artillery shells" at locations in Pursat province, which borders Thailand's Trat province, on the coast about 250 kilometers southwest of the main front lines.

Thailand declares martial law in eight districts amid conflict with Cambodia26.07.25, 02:49 • 2580 views

The fighting has forced the evacuation of more than 138,000 people from border areas in Thailand, and more than 35,000 from their homes in Cambodia.

After a closed meeting of the Security Council in New York, Cambodia's UN Ambassador Chea Keo said his country wanted a ceasefire.

"Cambodia is asking for an immediate ceasefire - unconditional - and we also call for a peaceful resolution of the dispute," he told reporters.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Saturday that for any ceasefire or continued negotiations, Cambodia must demonstrate "true sincerity in ending the conflict."

"I call on Cambodia to stop violating Thailand's sovereignty and return to resolving the issue through bilateral dialogue," Maris told reporters.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndey Balankura said on Friday, before the UN meeting, that Bangkok was open to negotiations, possibly with Malaysia's facilitation.

Malaysia currently chairs the regional bloc of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Thailand and Cambodia are members.

Addition

Both sides accuse the other of opening fire first, while Thailand has accused Cambodia of firing on civilian infrastructure, including a hospital hit by shells and a gas station hit by at least one rocket. Cambodia has accused Thai forces of using cluster munitions.

These battles mark a dramatic escalation of a long-running dispute between the neighbors - both popular destinations for millions of foreign tourists - over their shared 800-kilometer border.

Dozens of kilometers in several areas are disputed, and fighting broke out between 2008 and 2011, killing at least 28 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

A 2013 UN court ruling settled the issue for over a decade, but the current crisis erupted in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a new clash.

Relations between the neighbors deteriorated sharply when former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen last month released a recording of a conversation with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra concerning the border dispute. The leak caused a political crisis in Thailand, as Paetongtarn - the daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra - was accused of not adequately defending Thailand and criticizing her own army. She was removed from office by a court decision.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Cambodia
United Nations Security Council
Malaysia
United Nations
Thailand
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9