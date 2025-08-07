$41.610.07
02:11 PM
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
12:15 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
11:55 AM
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
09:40 AM
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
August 7, 08:14 AM
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decrees
August 7, 05:55 AM
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains halted
August 7, 08:55 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
11:02 AM
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience
11:42 AM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
12:43 PM
12:15 PM
11:55 AM
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12004 views

A list of 10 contenders for the 2025 Kopa Trophy, an annual football award for players under 21, has been announced. Among the nominees are the current trophy holder Lamine Yamal, as well as Champions League winners Désiré Doué and João Neves.

Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?

The contenders for the 2025 Kopa Trophy have been determined – an annual football award, named after the French forward Raymond Kopa, presented since 2018 to the best young footballer under 21 years old. The list includes 10 players, among them the current trophy holder Lamine Yamal, and Champions League winners Désiré Doué and João Neves. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ballon d’Or press service.

Details

Ayoub Bouaddi (17 years old)

French midfielder for French club Lille. Last season, he played 44 matches for the club, providing 2 assists. He was called up to the French U21 national team.

However, last season he did not win any club trophies – Lille finished 5th in Ligue 1, but managed to reach the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, where the team lost to Borussia Dortmund.

Photo: Ayoub Bouaddi 

Pau Cubarsí (18 years old)

Spanish central defender for Catalan club Barcelona. Last season, he played 56 games for "Barça", scoring 1 goal and providing 4 assists. 

Together with Barcelona, he won gold medals in the Spanish championship, the Spanish Cup, and the Spanish Super Cup last season. With the Spanish national team, he reached the Nations League final, where his team lost to Portugal in a penalty shootout. In addition, in last season's Champions League, Cubarsí became the youngest defender in history to start in a Champions League quarter-final. 

Portugal Defeated Spain in the Nations League Final on Penalties6/9/25, 9:32 AM • 3320 views

Photo: Pau Cubarsí

Désiré Doué (20 years old)

French forward for Paris Saint-Germain. Last season, he played 67 matches, scoring 17 goals and providing 17 assists. 

Together with PSG, Doué won the Champions League, scoring a brace in the final, and also secured the Ligue 1 title, the French Cup, and the French Super Cup. 

Doué also became the youngest player in the history of the Champions League final to score a goal and provide an assist in the final of the main European club tournament.

PSG defeated Inter with a historic score and won the Champions League for the first time in history6/1/25, 12:33 AM • 3925 views

Photo: Désiré Doué - with the award for the best player of the Champions League final 2024/2025 next to Real Madrid and Brazil legend Marcelo

Dean Huijsen (20 years old)

Spanish central defender for Real Madrid, who transferred this summer to the "royal club" from English club Bournemouth for almost 60 million euros.

Last season, he played 50 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists. At the club level, he did not win any trophies last season, but together with Spain, he reached the Nations League final, where, as already mentioned, they lost to Portugal. In that match, he played all 120 minutes on the field. 

Photo: Dean Huijsen during the signing of his contract with Real Madrid

Myles Lewis-Skelly (18 years old)

English midfielder for London's Arsenal - played 42 matches, scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist last season.

Together with Arsenal, he sensationally knocked out Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, but in the semi-finals, the "Gunners" lost to future champions PSG. He also won silver in the Premier League 2024/2025 season with Arsenal.

He became the youngest Englishman and the youngest Premier League player to play in a Champions League semi-final.

Photo: Myles Lewis-Skelly

João Neves (20 years old)

Portuguese midfielder for PSG. Last season, he played 66 matches in all competitions, scoring 7 goals and providing 9 assists.

Together with PSG, Neves won the Champions League, scoring a brace in the final, and also secured the Ligue 1 title, the French Cup, and the French Super Cup. In addition, he won the Nations League trophy with Portugal, playing 45 minutes in the final.

Photo: João Neves

Lamine Yamal (18 years old)

Another representative of Catalan "Barcelona", the current holder of the Kopa Trophy. Last season, Yamal played 62 matches, scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists.

Together with the "Catalans", he won gold medals in the Spanish championship, the Spanish Cup, and the Spanish Super Cup, and reached the Nations League final with Spain. Best young player of "Barcelona" of the season - according to the club.

Photo: Lamine Yamal with the Spanish Cup

Kenan Yıldız (20 years old)

Turkish forward for Italian club Juventus. Last season, he played 61 matches, scored 13 goals and provided 8 assists, but did not win any trophies.

Photo: Kenan Yıldız

Estêvão (18 years old)

Brazilian forward for Chelsea, to whom he transferred this summer from Palmeiras for 34 million euros. For Palmeiras, he played 57 matches, scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists. He is actively called up to the Brazilian national team under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti to lead the Brazilian national team: will prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup5/12/25, 6:43 PM • 2675 views

Photo: Estêvão in Palmeiras kit

Rodrigo Mora (18 years old)

Portuguese midfielder for Porto, for whom he played 37 matches, scoring 11 goals and providing 5 assists. Together with the Portuguese national team, he won the Nations League trophy, although he did not appear on the field in the final.

Photo: Rodrigo Mora in Porto kit

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
