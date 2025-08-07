Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?

The contenders for the 2025 Kopa Trophy have been determined – an annual football award, named after the French forward Raymond Kopa, presented since 2018 to the best young footballer under 21 years old. The list includes 10 players, among them the current trophy holder Lamine Yamal, and Champions League winners Désiré Doué and João Neves. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ballon d’Or press service.

Ayoub Bouaddi (17 years old)

French midfielder for French club Lille. Last season, he played 44 matches for the club, providing 2 assists. He was called up to the French U21 national team.

However, last season he did not win any club trophies – Lille finished 5th in Ligue 1, but managed to reach the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, where the team lost to Borussia Dortmund.

Pau Cubarsí (18 years old)

Spanish central defender for Catalan club Barcelona. Last season, he played 56 games for "Barça", scoring 1 goal and providing 4 assists.

Together with Barcelona, he won gold medals in the Spanish championship, the Spanish Cup, and the Spanish Super Cup last season. With the Spanish national team, he reached the Nations League final, where his team lost to Portugal in a penalty shootout. In addition, in last season's Champions League, Cubarsí became the youngest defender in history to start in a Champions League quarter-final.

Désiré Doué (20 years old)

French forward for Paris Saint-Germain. Last season, he played 67 matches, scoring 17 goals and providing 17 assists.

Together with PSG, Doué won the Champions League, scoring a brace in the final, and also secured the Ligue 1 title, the French Cup, and the French Super Cup.

Doué also became the youngest player in the history of the Champions League final to score a goal and provide an assist in the final of the main European club tournament.

Dean Huijsen (20 years old)

Spanish central defender for Real Madrid, who transferred this summer to the "royal club" from English club Bournemouth for almost 60 million euros.

Last season, he played 50 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists. At the club level, he did not win any trophies last season, but together with Spain, he reached the Nations League final, where, as already mentioned, they lost to Portugal. In that match, he played all 120 minutes on the field.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (18 years old)

English midfielder for London's Arsenal - played 42 matches, scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist last season.

Together with Arsenal, he sensationally knocked out Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, but in the semi-finals, the "Gunners" lost to future champions PSG. He also won silver in the Premier League 2024/2025 season with Arsenal.

He became the youngest Englishman and the youngest Premier League player to play in a Champions League semi-final.

João Neves (20 years old)

Portuguese midfielder for PSG. Last season, he played 66 matches in all competitions, scoring 7 goals and providing 9 assists.

Together with PSG, Neves won the Champions League, scoring a brace in the final, and also secured the Ligue 1 title, the French Cup, and the French Super Cup. In addition, he won the Nations League trophy with Portugal, playing 45 minutes in the final.

Lamine Yamal (18 years old)

Another representative of Catalan "Barcelona", the current holder of the Kopa Trophy. Last season, Yamal played 62 matches, scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists.

Together with the "Catalans", he won gold medals in the Spanish championship, the Spanish Cup, and the Spanish Super Cup, and reached the Nations League final with Spain. Best young player of "Barcelona" of the season - according to the club.

Kenan Yıldız (20 years old)

Turkish forward for Italian club Juventus. Last season, he played 61 matches, scored 13 goals and provided 8 assists, but did not win any trophies.

Estêvão (18 years old)

Brazilian forward for Chelsea, to whom he transferred this summer from Palmeiras for 34 million euros. For Palmeiras, he played 57 matches, scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists. He is actively called up to the Brazilian national team under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodrigo Mora (18 years old)

Portuguese midfielder for Porto, for whom he played 37 matches, scoring 11 goals and providing 5 assists. Together with the Portuguese national team, he won the Nations League trophy, although he did not appear on the field in the final.

