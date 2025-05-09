Consultations with the Hungarian side regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU will take place in the coming days - Sybiha

In the coming days, the next round of consultations between Ukraine and the Hungarian side on joining the European Union will take place. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a briefing, reports UNN.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine has fulfilled all the prerequisites for opening the first cluster in negotiations with the EU.

Ukraine has actually given new impetus to the enlargement process and should not be left behind. The European future of Ukraine should not be questioned, or the process of its accession to the EU should be delayed. The next round of consultations with the Hungarian side will take place in the coming days. We are determined to have a constructive dialogue and count on equal treatment - Sybiha said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has already completed the necessary preparatory stages for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union and is ready to open the first negotiation clusters. At the same time, according to him, further progress depends on Europe.

In April, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that it threatens the country's economy. Orban's adviser stated that supporting Ukraine would cost $100 billion a year.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Hungary continues to block the allocation of funds to support Ukraine from the European Peace Fund and block the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

