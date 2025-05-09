Consultations with the Hungarian side regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU will take place in the coming days - Sybiha

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7430 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 14701 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 23792 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16548 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48010 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41472 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36393 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45910 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69155 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99144 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 38873 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26578 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 16862 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 33926 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16360 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 23792 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 16630 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 48010 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 126981 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 147321 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 17059 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 26767 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 141141 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 154172 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 89340 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Consultations with the Hungarian side regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU will take place in the coming days - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1540 views

Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of negotiations with the EU and expects a constructive dialogue with Hungary, which previously opposed Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Consultations with the Hungarian side regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU will take place in the coming days - Sybiha

In the coming days, the next round of consultations between Ukraine and the Hungarian side on joining the European Union will take place. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a briefing, reports UNN.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine has fulfilled all the prerequisites for opening the first cluster in negotiations with the EU.

Ukraine has actually given new impetus to the enlargement process and should not be left behind. The European future of Ukraine should not be questioned, or the process of its accession to the EU should be delayed. The next round of consultations with the Hungarian side will take place in the coming days. We are determined to have a constructive dialogue and count on equal treatment 

- Sybiha said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has already completed the necessary preparatory stages for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union and is ready to open the first negotiation clusters. At the same time, according to him, further progress depends on Europe.

In April, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that it threatens the country's economy. Orban's adviser stated that supporting Ukraine would cost $100 billion a year.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Hungary continues to block the allocation of funds to support Ukraine from the European Peace Fund and block the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

In Hungary, the accession of Ukraine to the EU was assessed: the amount and consequences became known 15.04.25, 11:39 • 129961 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Andrii Sybiha
Radosław Sikorski
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Poland
Brent
$64.11
Bitcoin
$102,955.40
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$34.75
Золото
$3,338.04
Ethereum
$2,351.07