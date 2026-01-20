$43.180.08
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 15070 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 16251 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 27595 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 20297 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 26846 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24388 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24442 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21654 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 18084 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

China granted permission to build Europe's largest embassy in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

The UK government has approved China's construction of Europe's largest embassy in London, despite espionage concerns. The decision was made in hopes of improving relations with Beijing.

China granted permission to build Europe's largest embassy in London

The British government on Tuesday approved China's construction of the largest embassy in Europe in London, hoping to improve relations with Beijing, despite warnings from British and American politicians about the possible use of the building for espionage. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

China's plans to build a new embassy on the site of the two-year-old historic Royal Mint Court building near the Tower of London have been blocked for three years due to resistance from local residents, lawmakers, and pro-democracy supporters from Hong Kong.

The decision was announced ahead of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's expected visit to China this month — the first visit by a British leader since 2018. Some British and Chinese officials noted that the trip depended on the embassy's approval.

Despite security concerns, British intelligence agencies involved in the approval process said any threat could be mitigated.

"China has created and continues to create threats to our national security,"

Security Minister Dan Jarvis told Parliament.

At the same time, after a detailed assessment of the risks from the new embassy, he was assured that "the national security of Great Britain is protected."

However, the approval process has lasted seven years and may not yet be complete. Local residents have announced their intention to challenge the decision in court, arguing that it would be illegal if British officials privately guaranteed China approval of the project before the planning procedure was completed.

The government took control of the planning decision last year, and a hearing on the feasibility of the construction was held in February this year. The opposition Conservative Party called the decision "a shameful act of cowardice" from a government "completely devoid of character."

Brussels prepares ban on Chinese suppliers' access to critical EU infrastructure - FT17.01.26, 15:04 • 5259 views

The Chinese Embassy in London briefly noted that it had taken note of the government's decision. British intelligence agencies warned that a large Chinese embassy would mean more spies in the country, but the Chinese side rejected these accusations.

In recent years, Great Britain has moved from being "Europe's biggest supporter of China" to "one of its harshest critics," and is now trying to mend relations again. Starmer said last month that closer business ties are in the national interest.

The new embassy will cover an area of about 55,000 square meters (600,000 square feet), almost ten times larger than China's current embassy in central London and significantly larger than China's embassy in the United States.

Royal Mint Court was the site of the Royal Mint from the early 19th century until 1967.

China's Vice Premier stated in Davos that the world cannot return to the "law of the jungle"20.01.26, 18:32 • 2032 views

Olga Rozgon

