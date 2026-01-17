Brussels prepares ban on Chinese suppliers' access to critical EU infrastructure - FT

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
12:49 PM • 1692 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 2968 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
09:19 AM • 9604 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 20555 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 31596 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 30569 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 41264 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 26833 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 41639 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34956 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in IranJanuary 17, 04:30 AM • 13742 views
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackoutJanuary 17, 06:41 AM • 12285 views
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and MicrosoftJanuary 17, 06:59 AM • 11526 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 11823 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 10368 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 10426 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 41264 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 24126 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 55763 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 86414 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Village
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 11912 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 13355 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 12616 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 12466 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 24147 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
Pantsir missile system

Brussels prepares ban on Chinese suppliers' access to critical EU infrastructure - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

The EU plans to gradually phase out Chinese-made equipment, including Huawei and ZTE, in critical infrastructure. This proposal will make it mandatory for EU countries to limit the use of "high-risk" suppliers.

Brussels prepares ban on Chinese suppliers' access to critical EU infrastructure - FT

Brussels will propose a gradual phase-out of Chinese-made equipment in critical EU infrastructure, banning companies like Huawei and ZTE from accessing telecommunications networks, solar energy systems, and security scanners, citing officials, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The move comes as the EU reviews its security and technology policies, rethinking its reliance on major American tech companies as well as "high-risk" Chinese suppliers, which some officials believe could be used to collect sensitive data. The US has long banned Huawei from accessing its telecommunications networks.

The EU's cybersecurity proposal, expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, will make the existing voluntary regime of restricting or excluding "high-risk" suppliers from their networks mandatory for EU countries, sources said.

Previous recommendations have been unevenly implemented, with several European countries continuing to rely on such "high-risk" suppliers. Spain last summer signed a 12 million euro contract with Huawei to supply equipment for storing court-authorized wiretaps for law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

EC considers banning Huawei from mobile networks in EU member states10.11.25, 21:33 • 10619 views

"Fragmented national decisions have proven insufficient to achieve trust and coordination across the market," states a preliminary draft of the proposed Cybersecurity Act, which is still subject to change.

This follows intensified efforts by Brussels to curb China's involvement in critical European industries. The European Commission has launched investigations into train and wind turbine manufacturers and raided the European offices of security equipment company Nuctech in 2024.

The exact timing of the phase-out will depend on the assessed risk that a supplier poses to the bloc and a specific sector, officials said. The proposed timelines will also take into account costs and the availability of alternative suppliers.

For example, over 90 percent of solar panels installed in the EU are manufactured in China.

Some industry representatives also point to a lack of viable alternatives, given that the EU must simultaneously reduce its dependence on both Chinese and American suppliers. In particular, telecom operators have warned of the impact of a direct ban on consumer prices.

After the European Commission presents its proposal on Tuesday, the draft will be discussed with the European Parliament and EU countries. As member states are responsible for national security, the proposed timelines are likely to face resistance from some European capitals.

The proposal could cause problems among EU lobbying groups such as SolarPower Europe, a solar industry organization of which Huawei is a member due to its production of inverters used in solar panels, the publication writes.

Beijing said in November that the European Commission's attempts to phase out the use of Huawei and ZTE technologies would violate "market principles and fair competition rules."

"Facts have shown that in several countries, removing quality and secure equipment from Chinese telecommunications companies not only hinders their domestic technological development but also leads to large financial losses," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said at the time.

Economic ties limit EU pressure on China over war in Ukraine – Kallas18.11.25, 22:59 • 4006 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Energy
Director
Electricity
Huawei
European Commission
Financial Times
Spain
China
United States