Economic ties limit EU pressure on China over war in Ukraine – Kallas

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
07:06 PM • 11437 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
06:35 PM • 19773 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 22279 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 31676 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 43549 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 23809 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 25198 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26433 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 26089 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 32168 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
84%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"November 18, 12:32 PM • 11274 views
Cloudflare commented on the global outage that affected many websites: what they saidNovember 18, 01:52 PM • 14288 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 26293 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 10850 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 8260 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 26369 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 43544 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 91890 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 121556 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 112442 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Pedro Sánchez
Ruslan Kravchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Turkey
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 8356 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 10922 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 32896 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 35268 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 35383 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
ATACMS
IRIS-T
Series

Economic ties limit EU pressure on China over war in Ukraine – Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Kallas stated that the European Union's ties with Beijing limit the bloc's ability to effectively pressure China regarding its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine.

Economic ties limit EU pressure on China over war in Ukraine – Kallas

The European Union's deep economic ties with Beijing limit the bloc's ability to effectively pressure China on its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas at an event in Brussels on Tuesday, reports Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Kallas emphasized that without China's support, Russia's war in Ukraine "would have ended." However, she admitted that pressuring Beijing comes with a significant cost for the EU itself.

China can also harm you, and that's the problem. If you are not willing to pay the price they are going to impose on you, then it is difficult to act.

- said Kallas.

The EU is trying to force Beijing to stop helping Russia circumvent wartime sanctions, which led to the imposition of restrictive measures against several Chinese firms in October.

Kallas explained that the EU will pay a price for sanctions, as Beijing controls European supply chains and is a vital export market.

Kallas called on allies, including the US and Japan, to join forces to counter Beijing's influence.

The problem is that we are not acting in unity here.

- she concluded.

The EU has started working on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Kallas

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Brussels
China
Japan
United States
Ukraine