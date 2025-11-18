Economic ties limit EU pressure on China over war in Ukraine – Kallas

The European Union's deep economic ties with Beijing limit the bloc's ability to effectively pressure China on its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine. This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas at an event in Brussels on Tuesday, reports Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Kallas emphasized that without China's support, Russia's war in Ukraine "would have ended." However, she admitted that pressuring Beijing comes with a significant cost for the EU itself.

China can also harm you, and that's the problem. If you are not willing to pay the price they are going to impose on you, then it is difficult to act.

- said Kallas.

The EU is trying to force Beijing to stop helping Russia circumvent wartime sanctions, which led to the imposition of restrictive measures against several Chinese firms in October.

Kallas explained that the EU will pay a price for sanctions, as Beijing controls European supply chains and is a vital export market.

Kallas called on allies, including the US and Japan, to join forces to counter Beijing's influence.

The problem is that we are not acting in unity here.

- she concluded.

The EU has started working on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Kallas