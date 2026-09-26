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China and the US will open an "AI communication channel" after the summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The US and China have agreed on a "hotline" for artificial intelligence incidents. They also agreed on trade arrangements and new meetings between the leaders.

China and the US will open an "AI communication channel" after the summit

China and the United States have agreed to create a "communications channel" for incidents involving artificial intelligence, both sides said after no breakthroughs were achieved at the Washington summit. UNN reports this, citing AFP.

Details

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed issues ranging from artificial intelligence and trade to the stalled war with Iran, and confirmed that they would meet for a third and fourth time this year at international summits in China and the United States.

Xi’s visit to Washington, the publication writes, "was marked more by pomp than substance," but the White House said Friday that the countries had agreed to establish a "bilateral communications channel" for incidents involving artificial intelligence.

Chinese state media confirmed that an AI "hotline" had been agreed upon in a report on the summit’s outcomes on Saturday.

Although billionaire Trump has repeatedly dismissed concerns that artificial intelligence could pose a threat to humanity, Xi adopted a more restrained tone, noting that the technology should be developed under human control, the publication writes.

World leaders proposed establishing control over AI - the United States and China did not join22.09.26, 10:30 • 5434 views

What else the U.S. and China agreed on

The White House also reported some agreements reached during the visit, including China’s consent to import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the United States in 2027 and 2028.

In addition, the two countries agreed on more favorable tariff treatment for "non-sensitive goods" worth $30 billion in each direction, and two Chinese pandas were to arrive at a U.S. zoo.

China will send the United States two pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, "as a sign of friendship."24.09.26, 18:47 • 4984 views

Despite the emphasis on grandeur and ceremony during the visit, the message from the American and Chinese sides was that the summit nevertheless helped ease tensions between the rival superpowers on a number of issues, the publication notes.

Trump said the meeting was a "meeting of friendship, strength and success for both China and the United States."

"We have made great progress, very positive for both countries," Trump told reporters while drinking tea with Xi at the White House on Friday before traveling to the archives.

Trump "rolled out the red carpet" throughout the visit, hosting a state banquet attended by American technology moguls, as well as organizing military parades, a flyover and even a tour of his new helipad and ballroom at the White House.

Source: www.whitehouse.gov

For his part, Xi said that his trip to Washington had added "new substance" to his summit with Trump in Beijing in May.

The Chinese leader added that they had agreed on "strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity."

The announcement that the two leaders would continue their dialogue was perhaps the biggest achievement for both sides, the publication writes.

Both leaders confirmed that they would meet again at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, in November and at the G20 summit at Trump’s Doral resort in Miami in December.

During a visit to the National Archives in Washington, the leaders viewed the Declaration of Independence, which marks its 250th anniversary this year and paved the way for America’s independence from the "tyrant" British king. Under the rotunda, Trump also showed Xi the U.S. Constitution, the document that set out the principles of the country’s democratic government two and a half centuries ago.

"We’re just comparing how this has lasted for 250 years, theirs — 6,000 years," Trump told reporters, referring to China’s ancient roots, while standing beside Xi, head of the Chinese Communist Party, which has ruled China since 1949.

During the visit to the archives, Trump confirmed that the two leaders had discussed the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which is approaching the seven-month mark.

The Republican president faced pressure from Democrats and his own party to confront Xi over reports that Beijing had provided Tehran with intelligence for attacks on U.S. troops.

"We did, we did," Trump said at the National Archives when asked whether they had discussed Iran.

Asked whether he believes there will be progress in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for oil supplies, Trump replied: "I think we're going to be doing very well."

Trump's demonstration of American democracy at the National Archives came a week after he banned three major U.S. media outlets from working at the White House. On Thursday, they were allowed back in by order of a U.S. judge. CNN later reported that the White House had barred CNN from flying aboard the presidential aircraft Air Force One on Saturday, September 26, as part of the news agency's duties to cover the president's activities on behalf of major television networks.

During Xi's visit, Trump also publicly mocked his democratically elected predecessor, Joe Biden, when he gave Xi a tour of the White House on Thursday, showing him a photograph of the "autopen" that he had installed in the U.S. presidents' gallery instead of a portrait of Biden.

Trump confirmed his visit to China in November25.09.26, 22:55 • 4110 views

Julia Shramko

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