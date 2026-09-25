Trump confirmed his visit to China in November

Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he would meet again with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China in November, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

The U.S. president said that the Chinese leader and his wife had left Washington, and described their visit as having taken place "in the spirit of friendship, strength and success for both China and the United States."

Trump and Xi Jinping discussed Russia's war against Ukraine

He added that a month later they would meet again in Miami during the G20 summit.

Trump concluded his post on the Truth Social network by saying that he was looking forward to the next meeting.

Much fanfare, but restrained expectations — media coverage of the Trump–Xi meeting at the White House