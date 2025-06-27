$41.590.08
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
06:15 AM
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
June 26, 04:34 PM • 118523 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 105474 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 88092 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
June 26, 10:24 AM • 107981 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
June 26, 09:58 AM • 216590 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 91129 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
June 26, 08:12 AM • 212357 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
June 26, 07:30 AM • 74541 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 65321 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Consideration of Chernyshov's case: lawyer considers suspicion groundless

Kyiv • UNN

 716 views

The court hearing concerning Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov will be divided into open and closed parts. The defense states that there is no evidence of unlawful activity by the official.

Consideration of Chernyshov's case: lawyer considers suspicion groundless

The court hearing in the case of Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov will be divided into two parts - open and closed. The defense during the court stated that it sees no evidence of Chernyshov's illegal activities, informs the correspondent of UNN.

Details

The court hearing in the case of Oleksiy Chernyshov will be divided into two parts – open and closed. 

At the same time, the defense emphasized that the suspicions leveled against Chernyshov's activities are unfounded. The prosecution's materials contain no evidence of illegal activity in the position of Minister of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Also, the motion's materials do not confirm that Chernyshov acted in the interests of "City Gas Service" LLC, which is involved in the case.

"No damages have been caused to the state, which is very important. Even the prosecutor does not insist on this. Unfortunately, we are forced to prove obvious things," the lawyer stated.

Addition 

Oleksiy Chernyshov before the court session stated that he was " настроен and absolutely confident in his decisions". 

"I am not ready yet to draw any conclusions about who is mistaken and who is not. This concerns a case that happened three years ago," Chernyshov stated.

Earlier, NABU and SAP sent a motion to the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply a precautionary measure in the form of bail in the amount of 120 million UAH to Chernyshov and to remove him from office. 

Chernyshov indicated that he was aware of the motion from SAP. "I know that such a motion from SAP exists, I need time to get acquainted with it," he said.

Context

On June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to NABU, announced that he had received a suspicion notice. Subsequently, SAP officially announced that Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

Scandal with Chernyshov's trip abroad

Media reported that last week NABU and SAP detained two of Chernyshov's associates - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regions Vasyl Volodin and former ministerial advisor Maksym Horbatyuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, searches were conducted at Chernyshov's residence, and at the time his associates were served with suspicion notices, he was on a business trip abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov's business trip was signed until the end of the week, which ended on June 22.

President Zelensky stated that Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, performing tasks related to opening hubs and the issue of multiple citizenship. And that Chernyshov should return after the completion of the business trip.

Chernyshov on June 22, against the backdrop of previous rumors of "not returning to Ukraine," stated that he had already completed his foreign business trip, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

SAP and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories, which could have led to over UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

VAKS detained with the possibility of bail of UAH 20 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, a member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected in a corruption scheme in the construction sector.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Oleksiy Chernyshov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
