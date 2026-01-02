Called themselves "SBU employees" and were to check money for involvement in the Russian Federation: in Kyiv, fraudsters extorted UAH 1.4 million from a pensioner

In Kyiv, a pensioner gave over UAH 1.4 million to fraudsters who introduced themselves as SBU employees and were supposed to check the money for involvement in the aggressor country, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

A 30-year-old resident of the capital has been notified of suspicion of fraud, who deceived an elderly Kyiv woman, promising to check her savings - the message says.

It was established that the 74-year-old woman was informed by phone that the SBU had to check her money for involvement in the aggressor country. For this, she had to provide all her savings for verification, and in a few days, the money would be returned to her.

How not to fall for scammers during online dating: advice from the patrol police

Believing that she was communicating with special service employees, the pensioner handed over all her savings to the so-called "agent" - over 21 thousand dollars, about 5 thousand euros, and about 285 thousand hryvnias. In total, this is over 1 million 400 thousand hryvnias.

The actions of the suspect, to whom the pensioner gave the money, were qualified under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, as complicity in fraud committed on an especially large scale.

Other persons involved in the fraud are being identified.

Scammers hunt for data of Ukrainian pensioners in messengers - State Special Communications Service