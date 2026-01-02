$42.170.18
11:39 AM • 886 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 5938 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 11209 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 48673 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 75105 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 58266 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 53860 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 178414 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 174035 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57098 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Called themselves "SBU employees" and were to check money for involvement in the Russian Federation: in Kyiv, fraudsters extorted UAH 1.4 million from a pensioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

A 74-year-old pensioner in Kyiv gave more than UAH 1.4 million to fraudsters who introduced themselves as SBU employees. They promised to check her savings for involvement in the aggressor country.

Called themselves "SBU employees" and were to check money for involvement in the Russian Federation: in Kyiv, fraudsters extorted UAH 1.4 million from a pensioner

In Kyiv, a pensioner gave over UAH 1.4 million to fraudsters who introduced themselves as SBU employees and were supposed to check the money for involvement in the aggressor country, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

A 30-year-old resident of the capital has been notified of suspicion of fraud, who deceived an elderly Kyiv woman, promising to check her savings 

- the message says.

It was established that the 74-year-old woman was informed by phone that the SBU had to check her money for involvement in the aggressor country. For this, she had to provide all her savings for verification, and in a few days, the money would be returned to her.

How not to fall for scammers during online dating: advice from the patrol police29.12.25, 17:12 • 3474 views

Believing that she was communicating with special service employees, the pensioner handed over all her savings to the so-called "agent" - over 21 thousand dollars, about 5 thousand euros, and about 285 thousand hryvnias. In total, this is over 1 million 400 thousand hryvnias.

The actions of the suspect, to whom the pensioner gave the money, were qualified under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, as complicity in fraud committed on an especially large scale.

Other persons involved in the fraud are being identified.

Scammers hunt for data of Ukrainian pensioners in messengers - State Special Communications Service23.12.25, 15:34 • 2550 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Retirement age
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv