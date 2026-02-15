$42.990.00
California Governor assures Europe that Trump is a temporary phenomenon for the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated in Munich that Trump's presidency is not a long-term norm for the US. He urged Europe to maintain stable cooperation with the United States.

California Governor assures Europe that Trump is a temporary phenomenon for the US

The politician stated that Donald Trump's presidency does not define the long-term course of the United States and urged European partners to maintain stable cooperation with the US during a period of political instability.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on February 15, said he came to Germany with a simple message for Europeans: Donald Trump's presidency is not the long-term norm for the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to Newsom, the political memory of Trump "will be measured in years, not decades."

He suggested that Republicans might suffer significant losses in the midterm elections, and Trump himself would face legal limitations, particularly regarding the use of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Newsom emphasized that Trump's political style does not reflect fundamental American values. During a period he called instability for the US, the governor urged Europe to develop stable partnerships directly with states such as California. He also noted that the uncertainty of the Trump era paradoxically contributed to greater European unity, calling it perhaps the only positive effect of his policies.

Separately, Newsom contrasted the rule of law with what he called "Don's power," warning of the risks of an "imperial presidency."

(The Democratic politician is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2028).

Additionally

He also commented on the speech by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stated on February 14 on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that the alliance between the US and Europe must change.

Rubio then emphasized that Washington's criticism of Europe was dictated by concern for a common future.

Newsom agreed with Rubio on the protection of popular sovereignty and the rule of law but distanced himself from any hints of imperial ambitions or the concentration of power in the hands of the president.

Recall

Hillary Clinton criticized Trump's stance on Ukraine, calling it shameful. She stated that attempts to persuade Kyiv to surrender to Putin are disgraceful.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

