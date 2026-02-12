Budanov reminded that it is thanks to the sacrifice of Ukrainians that the Olympics are taking place under a peaceful sky

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, thanked skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for his principled stance and courage, and emphasized that sports can remain outside of politics, but never outside of conscience, honor, and dignity, UNN reports.

Honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian Defenders is not a violation of any rules and deserves respect. Paying tribute and honor to the fallen Defenders and innocent victims of Russian aggression is the least we can do. - reported the head of the OP.

Budanov emphasized that it is thanks to the sacrifice of Ukrainians that the Olympic Games are taking place under a peaceful European sky.

It is important to tell the truth. We thank Vladyslav Heraskevych for his principled stance and courage. Sports can remain outside of politics, but never outside of conscience, honor, and dignity. Glory to Ukraine! - Budanov summarized.

Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"

Addition

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself stated to journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic code.