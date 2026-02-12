$43.030.06
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 10039 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 15840 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 15688 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 20068 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 20379 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 21356 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 23029 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28497 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74324 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49673 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Budanov reminded that it is thanks to the sacrifice of Ukrainians that the Olympics are taking place under a peaceful sky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1524 views

Kyrylo Budanov thanked skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for his principled stance. He emphasized that sport cannot be outside of conscience, honor, and dignity.

Budanov reminded that it is thanks to the sacrifice of Ukrainians that the Olympics are taking place under a peaceful sky

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, thanked skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for his principled stance and courage, and emphasized that sports can remain outside of politics, but never outside of conscience, honor, and dignity, UNN reports.

Honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian Defenders is not a violation of any rules and deserves respect. Paying tribute and honor to the fallen Defenders and innocent victims of Russian aggression is the least we can do.

- reported the head of the OP.

Budanov emphasized that it is thanks to the sacrifice of Ukrainians that the Olympic Games are taking place under a peaceful European sky.

It is important to tell the truth. We thank Vladyslav Heraskevych for his principled stance and courage. Sports can remain outside of politics, but never outside of conscience, honor, and dignity. Glory to Ukraine! 

- Budanov summarized.

Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"12.02.26, 11:16 • 28497 views

Addition

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself stated to journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic code.

Antonina Tumanova

SportsPolitics
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov