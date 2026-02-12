Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych gave his first comment after the IOC disqualified him before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton, writes UNN.

This is the price of our dignity - Heraskevych wrote on social media.

Heraskevych's disqualification was also commented on by the NOC of Ukraine.

"Today Vladyslav did not start, but he was not alone - all of Ukraine was, is and will be with him. Because when an athlete stands up for truth, honor and memory - that is already a victory. A victory for Vladyslav. A victory for the whole country," the NOC noted on social media.

The IOC disqualified Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton. He was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

