Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"
February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged
February 11, 04:28 PM
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
February 11, 09:46 AM
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
February 11, 09:00 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Night attack on Odesa: one injured, infrastructure facility and business center damaged
February 11, 11:33 PM
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the city
February 12, 12:39 AM
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation
February 12, 02:12 AM
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISW
04:02 AM
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
08:30 AM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 01:50 PM
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical Scandals
February 11, 12:28 PM
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them
February 11, 10:54 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
February 10, 01:55 PM
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"
08:43 AM
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57
February 11, 04:53 PM
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her finger
February 11, 02:59 PM
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars
February 11, 12:28 PM
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media
February 11, 08:43 AM
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified by the IOC before the first run of the 2026 Olympics. The skeleton racer commented on this as "the price of our dignity."

Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych gave his first comment after the IOC disqualified him before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton, writes UNN.

This is the price of our dignity

- Heraskevych wrote on social media.

Heraskevych's disqualification was also commented on by the NOC of Ukraine.

"Today Vladyslav did not start, but he was not alone - all of Ukraine was, is and will be with him. Because when an athlete stands up for truth, honor and memory - that is already a victory. A victory for Vladyslav. A victory for the whole country," the NOC noted on social media.

The IOC disqualified Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton. He was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
12.02.26, 10:30

Heraskevych told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to Ukraine
12.02.26, 10:05

Julia Shramko

